Pres. Biden Thanks Cyprus For Supporting Relief Effort For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus at the White House on Wednesday to discuss a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Following the inaugural launch of the US-Cyprus Strategic Dialogue earlier this month, the leaders had an in-depth discussion on -- diversification, regional security, and support to Ukraine, according to a White House statement.

"President Biden expressed his gratitude for the Republic of Cyprus's support for the maritime humanitarian corridor that delivered more than 8,000 metric tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza," the statement reads.

Acknowledging the 50th anniversary of the division of the island of Cyprus, President Biden reiterated his support for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality for all Cypriots consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolutions. (end)

