US Opposed To Israeli Ban On Consulates In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The United States expressed opposition to a legislation, approved by the Knesset (parliament) of the Israeli entity yesterday, to ban the establishment of consulates in Jerusalem, including a US one.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Dept. of State, said, "We have made it clear to them (the occupying entity) that we oppose the bill," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press briefing at the ministry."

"We continue to believe that opening a US consulate in Jerusalem will be an important way for our country to reach out to and support the Palestinian people," he stressed.

Miller pointed out that "at the same time we have a team in Jerusalem and our office for Palestinian affairs that manages our relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people."

On Tuesday, the Israeli Knesset approved, by a majority of 29 votes, a law prohibiting the establishment of new diplomatic missions in Jerusalem and allowing only the establishment of embassies there.

Earlier this week, the Knesset passed a bill to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, despite the opposition of the United States and the United Nations.

The move constituted a precedent after months of escalating tension between the UN aid agency and the occupation entity. (end)

