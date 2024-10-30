India, China Wrap Up LAC Disengagement In Ladakh

“Disengagement has been completed at Depsang and Demchok, and verification is underway. Talks will continue at the level of local commanders. Both armies are expected to start patrolling the areas soon,” sources said.



The sources from the Indian Army said on Wednesday that the verification process is on and the modalities of patrolling will be decided by the ground commanders. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong told reporters in Kolkata hours later that the two countries had reached“many important understandings”.

“There was a very important meeting between President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi (on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia last week). Now that the two leaders have reached important understandings, they will be the guidelines for the further development of relations between our two countries. I hope that, under the guidance of this consensus, our relations will be moving forward smoothly in the future and they will not be restricted or interrupted by specific disagreements between our two sides,” the ambassador said.



“As two neighbouring countries, it is natural that we have some differences and the most important thing is how to handle and solve them. The meeting of the two leaders has set a very good example for us on how to handle these differences,” he added.



Satellite Images

On October 21, India had announced that a patrolling agreement had been reached for the two contentious areas of Depsang and Demchok and the troops would return to the positions that existed before the stand-off between the two countries began in 2020. The disengagement process included the dismantling of structures and the restoration of the land on which they stood to their original condition.



Days after the agreement was announced, NDTV had accessed the first satellite images proving that structures were being removed by the Chinese side.



An image from the Depsang plains taken on October 11 showed four vehicles and two tents and, in another from October 25, the tents were gone and the vehicles could be seen moving away. The images were of an area near the 'Y Junction' from where Indian soldiers were prevented from travelling east to India's patrolling points, which mark the extent of the Line of Actual Control that India claims in these areas.



