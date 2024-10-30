Give To What Matters To You On Colorado Gives Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Gives Day season is here. This year, more than 4,000 Colorado

nonprofits are participating in our state's most impactful 24-hour giving movement, Colorado Gives Day.

Early giving begins Nov. 1 and all donations made through ColoradoGivesDay are eligible for incentive matches and prizes, culminating with the big day on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Colorado Gives Foundation and presenting sponsor FirstBank created the giving day 15 years ago to increase support for nonprofits. The day has inspired a wave of generosity, raising more than $469 million to date with $54.2 million raised in 2023 on Colorado Gives Day.

ColoradoGivesDay makes giving easy and safe for donors. All nonprofits on the platform are vetted to confirm their charitable status and are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. "Whether you care about protecting our environment, supporting the arts, education or finding a cure for cancer, you can find these causes and more on ColoradoGivesDay," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "It's easily the best day to give to what matters to you while joining thousands of Coloradans who care about our communities."

FirstBank helped launch and is the presenting sponsor of Colorado Gives Day, providing cash prizes, event support, incentive fund contributions and paid advertising. "We're honored to once again serve as the presenting sponsor of Colorado Gives Day and aim to encourage a collective effort by maximizing the impact of every donation," said Kelly Kaminskas, Chief Operating Officer for FirstBank and Colorado Gives Foundation board member. "FirstBank's ongoing support of this initiative highlights our commitment to investing in and lifting up the communities we cherish."

In addition to individuals, businesses can participate in the giving day by creating a free fundraising page and joining other companies in the Good for Business Challenge, presented by Delta Dental of Colorado. "It only takes a small effort to create a significant impact, and the Good for Business Challenge provides an excellent opportunity for businesses of all sizes to contribute," stated Andrea Miller, Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at Delta Dental of Colorado. "We want to inspire companies throughout Colorado to give back and are offering an additional $1,000 match to the first 50 companies that raise $1,000 for their chosen nonprofits."

Colorado Gives Foundation is also offering a special Colorado Gives Day match for anyone who sets up a monthly recurring donation on ColoradoGives between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10. The Foundation will match the first month's donation up to $100 (with a total match pool of $250,000 across all organizations). Monthly donations are a powerful way to sustain the causes you care about. Even a small monthly gift can provide nonprofits with a steady, reliable source of funding, helping them grow year-round.



To raise awareness about Colorado Gives Day giving, Colorado Gives Foundation is lighting up the skies across Colorado on Dec. 3 with three simultaneous drone shows highlighting the various causes people can support. The events are free and open to the public and will occur in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and the Denver Metro area. Event information can be found at ColoradoGivesFoundation.

"We're excited to be a part of making good happen in supporting Colorado's nonprofits this Colorado Gives Day and just how much of a positive impact we can achieve together," added Dunkin.

Colorado Gives Day is made possible by Colorado Gives Foundation and presenting sponsor, FirstBank, with support from other sponsors including: Colorado Housing & Finance Authority (CHFA); Gary Community Ventures; Delta Dental of Colorado; Southwest Airlines; 9News; Entravision; Colorado Public Radio; Comcast; Rocky Mountain Public Media; Mile High Outdoor Advertising; Montrose Business Times; Lamar; BizWest; 5280 Magazine; iHeart Media; Street Media Group; Colorado Parent.

About Colorado Gives Foundation

Colorado Gives Foundation connects people, ideas and Colorado nonprofits to make good happen. Colorado Gives Foundation is a Jefferson County grant maker, investing over $8 million annually to help Jeffco serving nonprofits. We also work statewide to build the capacity of nonprofits and donors via ColoradoGives, nonprofit endowments and donor services. Through ColoradoGives, we make it easy for people to donate to the causes they care about, enabling meaningful change to help our neighbors thrive. Our work is rooted in attentive listening and a firm commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. Colorado Gives Foundation is where donors find and discover the community impact that matters most to them, which is good for everyone.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit . Member FDIC.

