MSME Lender Finova Capital Raises USD 135M In Series E

Jaipur, Oct 30 (KNN) Finova Capital, a Jaipur-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) and MSME Lender, has secured USD 135 million in Series E funding led by Avataar Venture Partners, Sofina, and Madison India Capital.

The funding will support the company's plans to expand its loan portfolio and enhance its technological infrastructure.

The funding round saw continued participation from existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Faering Capital, and Maj Invest, who collectively increased their stakes.

As part of the transaction, some early investors received partial exits, according to the company's Tuesday announcement. Notably, this investment marks Avataar Venture Partners' first foray into India's financial services sector.

Founded in 2015 by Mohit and Sunita Sahney, Finova Capital specialises in providing financial services to micro entrepreneurs and semi-skilled professionals who typically face challenges accessing traditional banking services.

The company currently operates across 16 cities, partnering with over 400 brands and managing assets worth Rs 3,000 crore.

The NBFC has developed an innovative approach to credit assessment, focusing on borrowers' cash flow analysis rather than conventional documentation.

This method particularly suits their target market, where formal credit histories are often unavailable.

The company employs sector-specific templates to facilitate credit underwriting, with Bengaluru-based Unitus Capital serving as their financial advisor.

Prior to this round, Finova had raised approximately USD 125 million, with its last reported valuation at USD 376 million in March 2022, according to Tracxn data.

Among its investors, Faering Capital, a mid-market private equity firm, was founded by Sameer Shroff and Aditya Parekh, the latter being HDFC group chairman Deepak Parekh's elder son.

Another key investor, Sofina, maintains its presence as a globally recognised investment company listed on the Euronext Brussels.

"As Avataar's first investment in the financial services sector, we are delighted to be partnering with Finova, which is the market leader in MSME financing across North, Central, and West India," said Anirudh Singh, Partner, Avataar Venture Partners.

