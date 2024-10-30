144-Hour Transit Visa-Free! Come To 'Suzhou Creek 12 Colors' Waterfront Amusement Festival For The Ultimate City Experience!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the popularity of China both domestically and internationally, tourists from around the world are flocking to Shanghai with the 144-hour transit visa-free policy.

Instead of the usual attractions, this time they are looking for something different.

As an important part of the Shanghai Festival, the“Suzhou Creek 12 Colors” Waterfront Fun Festival combines twelve poetic colors: goose yellow, vermilion, moon white, wood, sky blue, emerald green, bamboo green, dark black, lilac, cobalt blue, purple, and amber. It has launched several Shanghai-themed city walk routes, inviting friends from all over the world to join in!

Take a boat tour of the Suzhou Creek and enjoy the urban scenery of Shanghai, learn about the intangible cultural heritage of bamboo weaving at the M50 Creative Park, and appreciate Chinese tea at the Wuyuan Hall... Let's experience the unique charm of this city together.







“The Suzhou Creek 12 Nations Waterfront Joy Festival

Inviting friends from all over the world to come and wander in Shanghai.”

The“Suzhou Creek 12 Colors · Waterfront Leisure Festival” of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival is currently in full swing.

The Suzhou Creek serves as a link connecting traditional culture and modern charm on the travel route.

So far, eight routes have been launched through travel agency websites, stores, WeChat, and other platforms, with nearly 20 batches successfully forming groups and attracting over 400 domestic and foreign tourists to sign up and participate.

When the Suzhou Creek meets the 12 colors of goose yellow, vermilion, moon white, wood, sky blue, emerald green, bamboo green, deep black, lilac, cobalt blue, purple tang, and amber, it presents a poetic Chinese-style scenery to all inbound tourists and creates a half-marble Suzhou Creek aesthetic map for the citizens of Shanghai.







Emerald Green · Misty Garden Hall

Fashionable people in the Magic City who love tea houses must be very familiar with Wuyuan Hall. Bringing foreign friends to experience Chinese tea culture, sipping a cup of Chinese tea while watching the flowers bloom and fall, coming here will definitely make your trip worthwhile.

With a 1,400-square-meter exhibition space of Oriental aesthetics, Wuyuan Hall extracts Chinese traditional culture in a freehand manner. The beautiful wood is hidden, and the garden is full of greenery, strange pine trees, peculiar rocks, spring feathers, and red maple trees, creating a serene scenery both indoors and outdoors.

Gather here with two or three good friends, brew a cup of fragrant and lingering Wuyi rock tea, and interpret the ancient charm of the East. It is simply a perfect place to steal a half-day of leisure.







Zhu Qing · Art Assistance

Art Assistant is located in the M50 Creative Park.

The founder, Cheng Li, is an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of bamboo weaving.

Her works have been collected by multiple institutions and celebrities. Together, we can learn the traditional art of bamboo weaving and explore the diverse world of bamboo.

The creation of a bamboo weaving craft involves a series of processes, including composition, model making, bamboo selection, splitting, and weaving. Each step requires true“kung fu” skills.

Follow the teacher on-site to learn how to make bamboo woven baskets, allowing the charm of ancient craftsmanship to take root in your heart and experience a sense of accomplishment.

You can also bring back souvenirs.

After experiencing the intangible cultural heritage of bamboo weaving, visit the Mee Art Sesame Open Door Visual Art Center, where you can find Hanfu and qipao costumes available. Take a series of national-themed photos in the park and instantly become the talk of your friends' circle.

This place is also a bakery, so after taking perfect photos, you can enjoy a delicate afternoon tea with your girlfriends.







Cobalt Blue · Shanghai Global Harbor

Last year, the newly settled Global Harbor became the first store nationwide for the emerging Hanfu brand Zhi Qu. Not only does it offer a wide variety of styles and attractive designs, but it also promotes the concept of integrating Hanfu into daily life, making it beloved by the ancient style community and Hanfu enthusiasts.

With the simplicity of the Han dynasty, the elegance of the Tang dynasty, the gracefulness of the Song dynasty, and the dignity of the Ming dynasty, every exquisite Hanfu embodies the profound cultural heritage of thousands of years of Chinese civilization.

When visiting Global Harbor, don't miss out on the Tomato Pocket, a lifestyle store that focuses on selling“interesting” products. It explores the aesthetic concept of life in nature, providing a continuous stream of trendy inspiration for contemporary young people.

With a store space of approximately 700 square meters, including areas for beauty and personal care, bags and accessories, home living, creative toys, stationery, and anime merchandise, stepping into the store is like being in a constant state of excitement, making it impossible to stop buying.







144-hour Shanghai“Experience Card”

Unlock multiple unique citywalk routes

In order to allow more foreign tourists to experience the“12 Country Colors of Suzhou Creek,” Upstream International Travel Agency and Yongjie International Travel have carefully launched special experiential tour routes to introduce Shanghai to visitors from all over the world and make them fall in love with Shanghai.

In addition to the previously launched“Hello, Shanghai Life,”“Boya Etiquette School,”“Suzhou Creek Bliss,” and“Reading China by the Water,” several new tour routes have recently been introduced. We invite you to appreciate the triple aesthetics of art, city, and life. Come and take a look with me.

Half-day Micro Trip to Suzhou Creek Art Walk.

The Suzhou Creek, as an important tributary of the Huangpu River, is the center where Shanghai was initially formed and developed. The buildings, bridges, and landmarks on both sides of the river not only have historical sedimentation but also have picturesque scenery.

Stroll through Tian'an Thousand Trees, immerse yourself in the non-heritage culture at M50 Creative Park, and embark on a unique art journey by visiting the Art+ Shanghai Gallery.

Strolling and eating along the Suzhou Creek, blossoms all the way

Punch in along the Suzhou Creek, and each time you walk it, there's a new experience. The highlight of this route is to visit M50 Creative Park during the day, where you can experience intangible cultural heritage skills and feel the rich artistic atmosphere that the Suzhou Creek possesses.

In the evening, head to the Shanghai Nanguang Cultural Center, one of the first 100 new performing arts spaces in Shanghai. If you haven't been there, you can't claim to know how to have fun. Watch an exhilarating music performance and fall into a night of revelry together.

Joyful thumbs up, Shanghai flavor

To experience authentic Shanghai cuisine with foreign friends, you must choose this route full of“food excitement.” Start from the Global Harbor with its international gourmet food, and eat all the way to the fresh meat mooncakes at the time-honored Yuelai Fang. There is always a dish to satisfy your foodie stomach.

This route is suitable for foreign tourists who are interested in Shanghai's folk culture. In the morning, visit the Cao Yang Xin Cun Village History Museum, which not only has many precious artifacts but also provides a comprehensive understanding of the century-long changes in the old city of Shanghai from various dimensions such as architecture, folk customs, and dialects.

In the afternoon, come to Cao Yang Yi Cun and experience making dumplings in a local resident's home, and feel the lively and festive atmosphere of a Shanghai household. Take a stroll at the popular tourist spot that has gained fame on the social media platform Little Red Book, the Shanghai version of High Line Park –“Bai Xi Park,” and truly immerse foreign tourists in Shanghai's culture.

From the smoky atmosphere of Caoyang to the urban memories of blossoming Shanghai

If you long for the bustling city atmosphere and don't want to miss out on the local flavor, this itinerary will surely meet all your expectations. Starting from Caoyang New Village, heading towards Huaihai Road, you will pass by Caoyang New Village Historical Museum, Baixi Park, Caoyang Yicun, Baixi Park, Gaoling Market, and countless surprising hidden gems of shops. This journey will definitely be worth it.

The most anticipated stop is the Zhennu Gaoling Market, where you can experience the lively atmosphere under the eaves. Traditional Shikumen houses, old Western-style buildings, vintage telephones instantly transport you back to the past. Xiaoshaoxing, Gongdelin, Dahuchun, and Xian Delai, various traditional Shanghai snacks will dazzle your eyes.

5 days and 4 nights deep experience tour in Shanghai

This route is perfect for overseas tourists to check-in, as it covers almost all the popular attractions in Shanghai. Apart from Disneyland and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, which are well-known tourist destinations, set aside a day to stroll along the Suzhou River.

By the banks of the Suzhou Creek, with its crystal-clear water, stands the famous Tian'an Thousand Trees, a popular shopping mall in the city. From a distance, it resembles a“floating forest” in the air.

Standing on the lush Qianshu Terrace, you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Suzhou River.

Hongshou Fang, occupying an area of 15,000 square meters, is the self-proclaimed“New World” of Putuo residents and currently a trendy check-in spot in Shanghai.

It is very suitable to take foreign friends for a stroll, explore the alleys of the Shanghainese style, experience the brewing of plum wine, taste authentic local snacks in Shanghai, and open the channel of happiness!

The last stop is the newly unveiled“Sparkling Star River” themed series of cruise ships for a night tour of Suzhou River. The names are all derived from the buildings on both sides of Suzhou Creek, with the main colors being vermilion red, sky blue, and jade green. Who can resist the temptation?

On the cruise ship, you can enjoy a variety of scenery on both sides. The Waibaidu Bridge, Postal Museum, Tianan Thousand Trees... There is not only historical heritage, but also picturesque waterfronts to let you appreciate the beauty of diversity.

Enjoy the colorful and joyful moments in Shanghai, following the twelve national colors of Suzhou Creek, and have a fancy autumn in Shanghai together.