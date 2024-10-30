METAPLUS (PLUS), A Seasonal NFT Experience, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted METAPLUS (PLUS) for all BitMart users on October 30, 2024. The PLUS/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is METAPLUS (PLUS)?

METAPLUS (PLUS) is a Halloween-themed project that brings the excitement of meme-inspired NFTs to the Ethereum blockchain. Through the MetaPlus app, users can purchase unique NFTs and enjoy an array of digital experiences within the MetaPlus ecosystem. The PLUS token serves as a utility token, facilitating token acquisition and distribution across various platform functionalities, including staking, swapping, and providing liquidity. As a digital access tool, PLUS allows holders to engage in diverse applications and services within a blockchain-based infrastructure, creating a dynamic marketplace for NFT enthusiasts.

Why METAPLUS (PLUS)?

METAPLUS offers a unique blend of utility and entertainment, combining the appeal of seasonal, meme-based NFTs with practical DeFi applications. By integrating features like staking, swapping, and a liquidity-driven NFT market, METAPLUS gives its users both enjoyment and tangible value within the Ethereum network.

PLUS token holders gain seamless access to exclusive content and a vibrant community, with the potential for growth through engagement in the platform's various DeFi services. As a utility token, PLUS is poised to bridge the world of digital assets and NFTs, making it an exciting and versatile option for those exploring blockchain-based entertainment.

About METAPLUS (PLUS)

Token Name: METAPLUS

Token Symbol: PLUS

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 PLUS

To learn more about METAPLUS (PLUS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

