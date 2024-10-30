Senegal Raises $300 Mn On International Financial Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dakar: Senegal has raised $300 million on the international to cover its financing needs following an alarming audit and the postponement of disbursements by the IMF, the said Wednesday.

Six months after taking office, the government in September presented the conclusions of its review of public finances in the West African country, with Prime Ousmane Sonko describing the situation as "catastrophic".

The government audit put the budget deficit at 10.4 percent of GDP, rather than the 5.5 percent announced by the previous administration.

Public debt stood at 76.3 percent of GDP, the audit concluded, rather than the previously announced 65.9 percent.

Sonko accused the former administration of having manipulated the financial figures given to international partners including the IMF, something the previous leaders deny.

The IMF said in mid-October that it had begun assessing the audit's impact on past programmes and those under way under agreements approved in 2023.

Media reports quoted finance minister Cheikh Diba as saying that a $1.8 billion aid programme had been suspended and a disbursement of around $559 million had been postponed until 2025.

The IMF did not confirm this when asked by AFP.

The finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Senegal had raised $300 million on the international market "in response to the need to consolidate financing, due to the postponement of disbursements initially planned by the International Monetary Fund".

The transaction was underwritten by US bank JP Morgan and has an interest rate of 6.33 percent, the statement said.

Senegal had already raised $750 million in Eurobonds in June, at an interest rate of 7.75 percent and with a maturity of seven years.

"The success of this fund-raising... reflects the renewed confidence of international investors in Senegal's signature", the ministry statement said, adding that it would be Senegal's last bond issue on the international market for the 2024 year.

The government "plans to enter into discussions with the IMF to establish a new programme" aimed at stabilisation and development, the statement said.

Moody's downgraded Senegal's credit rating following the conclusions of the public finance audit and placed the country under observation.

Standard and Poor's maintained its rating, but revised its outlook from stable to negative.