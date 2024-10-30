Anthology's Blackboard Ranked As A Top Learning Management System By Leading Edtech Analyst Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anthology, the leading educational company, today announced Blackboard secured a top placement in the inaugural Tambellini StarChartTM 2024 for Management Systems (LMS). Blackboard was rated as a Commander, a distinction reserved for leaders with highly innovative and user-focused designs that push the boundaries of and usability to new heights.

Blackboard has released more features than any other LMS over the past three years and was the first major LMS to offer generative AI features in the market. Its award-winning AI Design Assistant and the recently released AI Conversation tools are empowering learners and educators to drive AI literacy, enhance learning, and optimize instructional efficiencies.

Combined with its leadership in AI-driven features that optimize instructional efficiency and support student AI literacy, Blackboard stands among the top of the LMS platforms available.

"It's clear to see the significant investment Anthology has placed into Blackboard," said Matthew Winn, Ph.D., Senior Analyst at the Tambellini Group. "Today's Blackboard is aggressive in its commitment to the user experience, with a foundation in customer collaboration and a co-design process that captures the voice of educators and learners. Combined with its leadership in AI-driven features that optimize instructional efficiency and support student AI literacy, Blackboard stands among the top of the LMS platforms available."

Anthology's Blackboard has won and been recognized for a multitude of awards and commendations in 2024, including being ranked as a Leader in the G2 Learning Management System Grid® Report, reflecting high Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Blackboard was also recognized as a 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards "Learning Management System" Finalist.

"Higher education is navigating many challenges. That's why we invest so heavily in innovation and thoughtful features in Blackboard-to help institutions improve efficiencies, engage students more deeply, and incorporate cutting-edge technology in a meaningful way," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. "We are focused on delivering solutions with our customers that make a real difference and create life-changing opportunities around the world."



Built upon the robust foundation of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Blackboard ensures a seamless, integrated educational experience.

The AI features currently released in Blackboard are included as standard in core licenses. All AI features are developed following Anthology's trustworthy AI approach . Learn more about Blackboard at anthology or sign up for a free trial at anthology/try .

Tambellini Group is a leading independent technology research, analyst, and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education.

About Anthology

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. .

