Patentplus Inventor Develops Accessory To Prevent Birds From Resting & Defecating On Vehicles (PPK-150)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent birds from roosting, defecating on, or pecking at my car," said an inventor, from

Colgate, Wisc., "so I invented the Prevents Birds From Defecating On Vehicle. My design helps maintain the condition of your car, and it reduces the need to wash or repair damage caused by birds."

The invention prevents vehicles from being covered in bird poop. In doing so, it saves time and energy cleaning vehicles. It also eliminates birds from pecking at windows. As a result, it may save money spent repairing windows or washing vehicles. The invention would be easy to position, and it could prevent the birds from roosting, defecating, or pecking at the entire vehicle.

The Prevents Birds From Defecating On Vehicle is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

