Patentplus Inventor Develops Accessory To Prevent Birds From Resting & Defecating On Vehicles (PPK-150)
Date
10/30/2024 10:46:06 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent birds from roosting, defecating on, or pecking at my car," said an inventor, from
Colgate, Wisc., "so I invented the Prevents Birds From Defecating On Vehicle. My design helps maintain the condition of your car, and it reduces the need to wash or repair damage caused by birds."
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The invention prevents vehicles from being covered in bird poop. In doing so, it saves time and energy cleaning vehicles. It also eliminates birds from pecking at windows. As a result, it may save money spent repairing windows or washing vehicles. The invention would be easy to position, and it could prevent the birds from roosting, defecating, or pecking at the entire vehicle.
The Prevents Birds From Defecating On Vehicle is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108834208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.