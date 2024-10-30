(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in Australia is expected to grow by 18.8% on annual basis to reach US$338.29 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.8% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$284.79 million in 2023 to reach US$617.43 million by 2029. The RegTech landscape in Australia is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Australian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.



Recent Regulatory Technology (RegTech) trends in Australia highlight the growing adoption of advanced technologies to streamline compliance processes across various industries.

Increased Investment: The Australian RegTech sector is the third largest in the world, reflecting the strong demand for efficient compliance solutions. However, investment in local RegTech has declined by 50% since 2018, underscoring the need for greater public and private sector support to drive growth and innovation in the industry.

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: Australian RegTech firms leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer advanced solutions for analysing regulatory requirements, monitoring compliance, and meeting reporting needs. These technologies enable real-time compliance monitoring and risk assessment, helping organizations manage complex regulatory landscapes more effectively. Expansion to Other Regulated Industries: RegTech solutions, which initially gained momentum in the financial services sector, are now proving their relevance in a wider range of regulated industries, such as telecommunications, energy, and the public sector. This diversification underscores the importance of RegTech in addressing universal compliance challenges, instilling confidence in the industry's continued relevance. A notable example is Advice RegTech, an award-winning regulatory technology business that supports Australia's AFSL Advice sector with software for governance, risk, and compliance oversight. Their Supervision and Monitoring Intelligence software, SAMI, was recognized as the Compliance Innovator of the Year in 2019, demonstrating the practical application of RegTech in enhancing compliance processes in the financial advice industry.

Recent Launches

Engage Hub's Partnership with the RegTech Association - In September 2023, Engage Hub, a provider of journey orchestration and cross-channel communication solutions, announced its partnership with the RegTech Association in Australia. This collaboration aims to support RegTech adoption in accordance with best-practice Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The partnership signifies Engage Hub's commitment to helping organizations streamline compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. The RegTech Association, comprising nearly 200 organizations, serves as a valuable forum for driving innovation when regulators are tightening consumer protection laws. By joining forces, Engage Hub and the RegTech Association aim to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration among stakeholders, ultimately enhancing the RegTech ecosystem in Australia. Partnerships and Collaborations

AUSTRAC's RegTech Engagement Program - In 2023, AUSTRAC (Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre) launched its RegTech Engagement (ARTE) program to support RegTech firms in navigating Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) regulations. This initiative aims to foster collaboration between RegTech providers and reporting entities to enhance compliance processes. RegTech firms can engage with AUSTRAC through one-on-one sessions to discuss their solutions and gain insights into AML/CTF legislation. This collaborative approach not only helps RegTech companies understand regulatory requirements better but also enables them to tailor their solutions to meet the needs of financial institutions. By facilitating these partnerships, AUSTRAC is positioning itself as a key player in the growth of the RegTech sector in Australia, promoting innovation and efficiency in compliance practices. Reasons to buy

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $338.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $617.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8%
Regions Covered Australia

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Australia.

