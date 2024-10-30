Eisneramper Launches Energy Sector CFO Advisory Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces the launch of a new CFO advisory service line that supports the highly specialized needs of the sector.

EisnerAmper's advisory group has established a team within its Emerging Sectors Services group, Energy Sector CFO Advisory , led by Partner Julie Munn-Sims

and Managing Director Candice Wilson . They bring decades of experience helping CFOs and other business leaders focus on transformational excellence and strategic innovation.

Business leaders in the energy sector face unique challenges as they strive to meet the demands of shareholders and regulators, manage risk, and meet performance goals in an evolving economy. The team's deep experience supporting the entire energy sector-including renewable energy, oil and gas, chemicals, and traditional power and utilities-gives them a unique market perspective. EisnerAmper currently delivers accounting and tax solutions built specifically for the industry, allowing for a holistic approach to every engagement-connecting traditional compliance knowledge to sustainable, strategic organizational growth.

This team is based in Houston, where EisnerAmper has maintained an office location in the Energy Corridor for more than a decade. This move reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving business needs of the energy sector.

"There's a tremendous opportunity to help energy CFOs better prepare for business transformation and take advantage of new opportunities to elevate the finance organization," explains Munn-Sims. "As part of the team at EisnerAmper, we'll be able to expand and deepen the services we provide, while being better able to respond to an ever-changing marketplace."

"We're extremely excited to further engage with our growing client base in the energy sector, and offering bespoke CFO advisory services is a clear differentiator," says Mark Staley, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper's Advisory practice. "Julie, Candice and the whole energy team are positioned for success in providing our clients with a high level of specialized service and developing our team of specialists to offer comprehensive client solutions.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper , and be sure to follow us on

X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE EisnerAmper

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED