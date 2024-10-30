Raft Awarded Space Rapid Capabilities Office Contract
Date
10/30/2024 9:01:25 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Defense technology company tapped to transform the military's satellite infrastructure to help strengthen national security
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft ,
a leading defense Technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced that it has been selected to develop technology solutions supporting Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO). Raft is one of the 20 small businesses awarded a $600,000 contract, which is part of a larger $1B IDIQ that was awarded earlier this year through Rapid Resilient Command and Control (R2C2), a combined program with Space Systems Command that aims to modernize satellite operations.
Through the partnership, Raft will address Space RCO's complex challenges and help make dynamic space operations a reality with its advanced AI/ML and data solutions that enable mission-critical decisions and eliminate operational barriers. R2C2 will leverage Raft's technical innovations and expertise to develop cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure, providing military operators with the ability to swiftly respond to threats and operational needs.
"We are honored for this opportunity to partner with Space RCO as we work together to develop a cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure that will enable our military to reposition satellites and respond to emerging threats," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO, Raft. "As an organization dedicated to building cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. military and government agencies, we intend to lead by building critical ecosystems for secure, seamless
development and deployment to the cloud. Our collaboration will truly define what's next in operational space capabilities and drive real progress to protect our country's citizens and space assets."
A semi-independent unit in the Space Force acquisition ecosystem created by Congress in 2018, Space RCO delivers timely, combat credible space and ground capabilities to protect space assets and defend joint forces from space-enabled threats. Space Systems Command, headquartered in Los Angeles, is the Space Force's major acquisition command.
For more information, visit
About Raft
Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.
Contact Raft :
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR
[email protected]
SOURCE Raft
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108833647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.