Raft Awarded Space Rapid Capabilities Office Contract

Defense company tapped to transform the military's satellite infrastructure to help strengthen national security

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft ,

a leading defense company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced that it has been selected to develop technology solutions supporting Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO). Raft is one of the 20 small businesses awarded a $600,000 contract, which is part of a larger $1B IDIQ that was awarded earlier this year through Rapid Resilient Command and Control (R2C2), a combined program with Space Systems Command that aims to modernize satellite operations.

Through the partnership, Raft will address Space RCO's complex challenges and help make dynamic space operations a reality with its advanced AI/ML and data solutions that enable mission-critical decisions and eliminate operational barriers. R2C2 will leverage Raft's technical innovations and expertise to develop cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure, providing military operators with the ability to swiftly respond to threats and operational needs.

"We are honored for this opportunity to partner with Space RCO as we work together to develop a cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure that will enable our military to reposition satellites and respond to emerging threats," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO, Raft. "As an organization dedicated to building cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. military and government agencies, we intend to lead by building critical ecosystems for secure, seamless

development and deployment to the cloud. Our collaboration will truly define what's next in operational space capabilities and drive real progress to protect our country's citizens and space assets."

A semi-independent unit in the Space Force acquisition ecosystem created by Congress in 2018, Space RCO delivers timely, combat credible space and ground capabilities to protect space assets and defend joint forces from space-enabled threats. Space Systems Command, headquartered in Los Angeles, is the Space Force's major acquisition command.

