Vantiq To Present On Understanding & Protecting Cyber Through Zero Trust At HIMSS Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum In Washington, D.C.

Fireside Chat with OneTier will showcase Vantiq's expertise in leveraging Zero Trust frameworks to significantly improve cybersecurity in healthcare today

Vantiq, the leading software for building and operating intelligent systems, will present at the HIMSS Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum on October 31, 2024, in Washington, DC. Vantiq's fireside chat, titled "Understand & Protect Through Zero Trust," will run from 2:15 - 2:45 PM EDT and feature Vantiq's executives Sam Schifman and Jim Rice, joined by special guest and partner Chris Romeo, CEO and Founder of OneTier.

Together, Vantiq and OneTier are elevating the standard of intelligent cybersecurity in healthcare. By integrating Zero Trust principles within Vantiq's platform, already used by healthcare facilities to strengthen data protection today, the partnership enables real-time monitoring, adaptive threat response, and seamless automation. This combined approach allows hospitals and healthcare providers to respond dynamically to cybersecurity challenges, safeguarding patient data and critical systems with unparalleled resilience while also allowing for flexibility in these high pressure and regulated environments.

"Cybersecurity has become foundational to healthcare's future, especially as we rely more on interconnected, data-rich systems to enhance patient care," said Jim Rice, Vice President of North America for Vantiq. "We're excited to share how Zero Trust strategies, combined with advanced automation, can provide healthcare organizations with robust, adaptive defenses. In today's threat landscape, where sophisticated cyberattacks target critical systems and patient safety, our approach strengthens resilience at every layer, empowering providers to protect sensitive data and patient trust at scale."

Vantiq's platform is designed to support real-time, event-driven systems of scale, enabling healthcare providers to integrate quickly and gain actionable insights that improve both cybersecurity and operational resilience. By leveraging Vantiq's AI, GenAI and IoT capabilities, organizations can strengthen their security posture and respond to threats more dynamically, ensuring secure and reliable access to critical health data and infrastructure

"Partnering with Vantiq enables us to deliver advanced, real-time cybersecurity solutions that safeguard sensitive data in healthcare. Together, we're setting a new standard for intelligent, secure, and resilient systems," said Chris Romeo, CEO of OneTier. "We're excited to share more about this innovation at the upcoming HIMSS panel, where we'll discuss the future of cybersecurity in healthcare and the critical role partnerships play in driving it forward."

For more information on the session, please visit the

HIMSS Event Page or reach out to us at Vantiq .

About Vantiq

Vantiq powers the world's most critical real-time applications, enabling organizations to respond to fast-changing events with intelligent decision-making. Leveraging a platform that combines IoT, AI, and edge computing, Vantiq accelerates time-to-value for industry leaders in sectors like healthcare, defense and public safety.

About OneTier

OneTier empowers organizations to protect their infrastructure and cloud environments with cybersecurity solutions that cover the fundamental layers and pillars of Zero Trust.

Through AI integration, OneTier Zero Trust Command Center enables real-time protection of data in transit and at rest, safeguarding healthcare and public sector entities.

