Vietnam Telecommunications Market Report 2024: Vietnam's Telecoms Sector Enters A New Era - Key Launches Driving Growth And Innovation

The Vietnam Telecoms Report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, sizing, forecasts, and key trends.

Vietnam's telecommunications industry is flourishing, offering substantial opportunities for both local and foreign investors. The positive economic outlook, coupled with expected growth of 10% from 2023 to 2030, positions Vietnam as a key market. High mobile phone penetration and the increasing adoption of fixed broadband suggest continued growth, despite challenges posed by an aging population.

Key Developments:



Mobile Growth : Mobile subscriptions are projected to grow by 1.7% from 2024 to 2031, while fixed broadband subscriptions are expected to rise by 2.8%.

Revenue Expansion : Mobile revenue is increasing faster than subscription growth, driven by the transition from 2G/3G to 4G data services.

Network Upgrades : Vietnam completed its 2G shutdown in October 2024, with 3G expected to follow by 2028.

Market Recovery : After a slowdown in 2018-2019 due to declining 2G voice/SMS revenue, the market is expected to grow through 2031, supported by rising mobile data usage. Capex Trends : Investment in capital expenditure (Capex) remains stable, with 5G Capex spending still to come. Fixed broadband deployments, primarily FTTH, are largely complete.

Mobile Market:



Shifting Focus : Since early 2020, 3G and 4G subscribers have overtaken 2G users. Operators are now concentrating on data-centric services rather than traditional voice and SMS. 5G Growth : By 2031, 5G subscribers are projected to represent 69% of all connections, while 4G will account for 34%. The 2G network shutdown is complete, and the 3G shutdown is anticipated by 2028.

Broadband Market:



Rapid Growth : Fixed broadband is growing rapidly, driven by investments from VNPT, Viettel, and FPT into full-fibre networks. This expansion is facilitating the transition to higher-speed, reliable connections. Future Potential : With fibre-optic technology investments, household broadband penetration is expected to surge, providing new opportunities for services like IPTV and e-commerce.

Telecom Infrastructure and Investments:



High-Value Assets : Infrastructure assets, including mobile towers, data centers, submarine cables, and fibre networks, are attracting significant valuations from infrastructure and government funds. Investor Insights : The report includes real-world examples and industry benchmarks on how investors assess telecommunications infrastructure investments.

Market Dynamics and Consolidation:



Government Influence : While the government controls over 90% of the market through three key players, corporate activity remains limited. Smaller operators may consolidate as competition intensifies. Future Mergers : As the market matures, potential consolidation may occur among smaller operators, and the government could reduce its stakes in VNPT and Mobifone by up to 50%, opening the door to private investments.

5G and Future Transformations:

5G Impact : While 4G brought mobile internet to the masses, 5G promises to revolutionize connectivity, powering innovations such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles. However, the exact business models and timelines for these advancements remain uncertain.

This report is an essential tool for telecom professionals, investors, and decision-makers looking to navigate Vietnam's dynamic telecommunications market over the next decade.

Key Companies in the Vietnam Telecoms Industry market profiled in the report include CMC, FPT, Gmobile, Hanoi Telecom, Hutchison Asia Telecom, Mobifone, OCK, Saigon Post, Viettel, Vietnamobile, Vinaphone and VNPT.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Vietnam Population

1.2 Vietnam's Economy

1.3 Vietnam's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2017-2031

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2017-2023

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2023-2031

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2017-2031

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Viettel Profile

3.2 VNPT Profile

3.1 Mobifone Profile

3.2 FPT Profile

3.3 CMC Corporation Profile

3.4 Vietnamobile

3.5 Other Players Profile

4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings

4.3.2 5G launches and Upcoming 5G Auctions

4.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2017-2023

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2023-2031

6 Satellite Internet Connectivity

6.1 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

6.1.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

6.2 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2023

6.3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

6.3.1 5G NTN Overview

6.3.2 The Rationale Behind 5G NTN

6.3.3 Technical Aspects of 5G NTN

6.3.4 Potential Applications for 5G NTN

6.3.5 Challenges in Implementation

6.3.6 5G NTN Satellite Providers

6.4 Satellite Internet Market Analysis, 2023-2031

6.5 Vietnam Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2023-2031

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.2 Submarine Cables

8 Vietnam Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Vietnam Mobile Digital Infrastructure

8.2 Vietnam Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 Vietnam Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.4 OCK Profile

8.5 Golden Tower Profile

8.6 Nisco Profile

8.7 Telco Digital Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 6G Developments

10 Telco M&A Transactions Database

