Pharmacann And CAM Expand Partnership To New York

Following Illinois and Colorado Launches, Premium Cannabis Strains from California Artisanal Now Available in Empire State

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc., one of the nation's leading cannabis companies, is proud to announce the next phase of its partnership with California Artisanal Medicine (CAM), a woman-owned cannabis brand known for premium, high quality small-batch strains. Under an exclusive licensing agreement, this partnership will bring CAM's most sought-after cannabis genetics to New York State after recent collaboration successes in the Illinois and Colorado markets.

PharmaCann will be the exclusive cultivator and distributor of CAM's celebrated genetics in these key markets. PharmaCann launched an array of CAM strains in Illinois earlier this year and introduced them to Colorado in 2023. CAM officially entered New York on October 24, 2024, making premium CAM flower available at Verilife dispensaries across the state first and then quickly following at select partners, such as Buffalo Dreams (Buffalo), HUSH (Bronx), Happy Days (Long Island), Culture House (Herald Square, NYC), Royale Flower (Albany), and more.

CAM's founder, Anna Willey, has spent over two decades perfecting her craft and building a legacy as one of the most renowned female cultivators in cannabis. Ms. Willey initially launched CAM in California in 2018, which quickly became a standout brand known for its superior quality and artisanal approach to cultivation. With this new collaboration, Willey brings CAM's top-performing strains such as

Bubba's Girl ,

Devil Driver ,

Permanent Marker , and more to new audiences in the key cannabis markets of New York, Illinois, and Colorado.

"We are excited to partner with Anna and CAM to bring her premium quality strains to new markets," said PharmaCann Chief Commercial Officer, David Chiovetti. "At PharmaCann, quality and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do. Working closely with Anna and CAM who share these values was a natural fit, and we're thrilled to grow and offer CAM's genetics exclusively in these states."

CAM strains, including Kush Mints , Lemon Cherry Gelato , and Bubba's Girl , are already top sellers in Illinois and Colorado, and anticipation surrounding a CAM New York launch is high. In New York, CAM strains will be available in 3.5g and 7g pre-packs at Verilife dispensaries and through select distribution partners.

This partnership highlights PharmaCann's commitment to providing the highest quality cannabis products to its customers and expanding access to innovative, top-tier brands like CAM.

About CAM

Founded by Anna Willey, California Artisanal Medicine (CAM) is a woman-owned cannabis brand dedicated to cultivating high-quality, small-batch flower with superior genetics. CAM currently operates 4,000 flowering lights in California and distributes to over 400 retailers throughout the state. CAM's legacy stems from its roots in Colorado, where Willey began her career before expanding to California and now back to Colorado, New York, and Illinois through its partnership with PharmaCann.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with operations in eight states. PharmaCann is committed to growing its portfolio of premium cannabis brands and delivering high-quality products to both medical and adult-use markets.

