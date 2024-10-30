Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock opened at 8,961.03 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.17 percent, or 15.24 points, compared to the previous closing value. This uptick indicates a positive start to the trading day after the BIST 100 index saw a rise of 0.42 percent on Monday, finishing at 8,945.80 points with a robust daily transaction volume of 25 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD717 million.



It's noteworthy that Monday's trading session was limited to half a day due to the public holiday celebrating Oct. 29 Republic Day, which led to the being closed on Tuesday. The trading activity on Monday showcased investors' engagement in the market before the break, contributing to a positive sentiment leading into Wednesday's opening.



As of 10:25 a.m. local time (07:25 GMT), the exchange rates reflected notable values, with the US dollar priced at 34.2420 Turkish liras, the euro at 37.1350 liras, and the British pound at 44.5970 liras. These exchange rates provide insights into the currency market dynamics in Türkiye amidst ongoing economic developments.



Additionally, commodity prices were monitored closely, with the price of one ounce of gold recorded at USD2,785.80 and Brent crude oil trading at USD71.20 per barrel. These figures are essential for investors and analysts as they navigate the fluctuating market conditions influenced by both domestic and international factors.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833371