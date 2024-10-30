Negotiations aimed at establishing ceasefire in northern Israel currently progress

(MENAFN) Negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire in northern Israel are currently progressing, with high-level sources in Israel reporting that discussions are "in advanced stages." U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is scheduled to visit both Israel and Lebanon before the upcoming American in an effort to broker a final agreement.



If these negotiations remain positive, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plan to start redeploying their troops, pulling back from certain areas in southern Lebanon where operations have been completed. Although many forces are expected to leave Lebanese territory, Israel is likely to maintain a presence at key tactical locations along the border until a comprehensive agreement is reached and all necessary adjustments are finalized.



Israeli officials contend that the situation in Lebanon has significantly changed due to the actions of the Israeli military and security apparatus, resulting in a Lebanese consensus to separate the northern front from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They stress that fighting will not cease simply for negotiation purposes but will continue until a formal agreement is in place.



Western intelligence assessments indicate that Iran is allowing Hezbollah to pursue a ceasefire in Lebanon, potentially even encouraging it, despite the continuing hostilities in Gaza. Israeli sources report that the proposed ceasefire framework includes an initial phase of sixty "adjustment days," during which both Hezbollah and the IDF would halt combat operations. This phase would allow the Lebanese army to deploy in the southern region, with a monitoring body overseeing the agreement's execution. Importantly, this arrangement will not necessitate a new resolution from the United Nations Security Council.



Recent communications from Lebanese sources, relayed to French and American officials, suggest that Hezbollah, having faced significant setbacks and losses in leadership due to Israeli attacks, now feels "strengthened" by the heavy casualties inflicted on the Israeli army. Consequently, there is an urgent push to finalize the agreement, as missing this opportunity for a ceasefire could prove detrimental.

