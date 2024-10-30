Pacira To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday November 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its third quarter results after the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday November 6, 2024. Following the release, the company will host a live call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. In addition, a live of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the“Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com . For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioverao®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit .

