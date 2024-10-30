Nerdstogo Chicago Mag Mile Extends Operating Hours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul OngioniCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NerdsToGo®, a leading provider of computer and services for small business and residential customers, is proud to announce the expansion of its operating hours at the Chicago Downtown location. Effective immediately, the store will offer extended weekday hours and now provide support on weekends, ensuring greater accessibility for the local community and businesses."Since opening our doors, we've been committed to meeting the evolving tech needs of our neighborhood," said Paul Ongioni, owner of NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile. "By extending our hours and introducing weekend support, we're making it even more convenient for our customers to receive the technology assistance they need, exactly when they need it."The decision to expand hours comes in response to growing demand for flexible and readily available tech support services in the Streeterville and surrounding neighborhoods. Residents and businesses alike can now benefit from NerdsToGo's comprehensive range of services, including network solutions, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and computer repairs, with the added convenience of evening and weekend availability."Our community is vibrant and always on the move, and we understand that tech issues don't adhere to a 9-to-5 schedule," added Ongioni. "Whether it's a small business needing urgent IT support after hours or a resident facing a weekend computer glitch, we're here to provide reliable solutions without delay."NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown's new operating hours are as follows:- Monday to Friday: 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM- Sunday: by appointmentCustomers can visit the store, schedule on-site service, or request remote support. The team of certified Nerds is dedicated to delivering top-notch customer service and expert solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.For more information or to schedule a service appointment, please visit NerdsToGo Chicago Mag Mile or call 312-878-6030.About NerdsToGoNerdsToGo® is a nationally recognized technology service franchise offering a wide array of IT and computer solutions for homes and small businesses. With a focus on exceptional customer service, NerdsToGo's team of skilled professionals is equipped to handle everything from computer repairs and virus removal to network setup and managed IT services. Committed to keeping communities connected and productive, NerdsToGo ensures technology works seamlessly for all.

