Collapse Of Gold Mine In Afghanistan Leaves 3 Dead
Date
10/30/2024 8:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Faizabad, Oct 30 (IANS) At least three miners were killed following the collapse of a Gold mine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, the provincial Police office has said.
The accident occurred in the mountainous area of the province's Arghanchkhwa district. The bodies of the victims were recovered by local residents and a rescue team, Xinhua news agency reported.
Badakhshan is a remote and mountainous province of Afghanistan, home to numerous untouched mines, especially gold and lapis lazuli mines, some of which are extracted with no modern facilities or equipment.
MENAFN30102024000231011071ID1108833295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.