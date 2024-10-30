Collapse Of Gold Mine In Afghanistan Leaves 3 Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Faizabad, Oct 30 (IANS) At least three miners were killed following the collapse of a mine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, the provincial office has said.

The accident occurred in the mountainous area of the province's Arghanchkhwa district. The bodies of the were recovered by local residents and a rescue team, Xinhua news agency reported.

Badakhshan is a remote and mountainous province of Afghanistan, home to numerous untouched mines, especially and lapis lazuli mines, some of which are extracted with no modern facilities or equipment.