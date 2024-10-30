NATO Donates 65 Ambulances To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) has handed over 65 ambulances to the of Ukraine as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine.

This is said in a post on the official page of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“In response to Ukraine's urgent needs request, NATO donated 65 ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The vehicles were donated in the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine,” the report says.

As noted, NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine is the key practical cooperation framework between the Alliance and Ukraine.

The reviewed CAP was adopted at the Madrid Summit 2022. At the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, the Allies agreed to transform CAP into a multi-year programme for Ukraine and to continue providing assistance to Ukraine in the short, medium, and long term.

At the Washington Summit 2024, the Allies announced a pledge of long-term security assistance to Ukraine and intend to provide EUR 40 billion in funding over the next year.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a new NATO command, which is being established in the German city of Wiesbaden by the decision of the Washington Summit, will be fully operational by the end of the year, but until then, the Alliance will work to ensure the timely delivery of weapons and the provision of training to Ukrainian soldiers.

Photo: NATO Representation to Ukraine