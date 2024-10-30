Mexican Peso Drops 4% In Two Weeks In U.S.Pre-Election Slide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso has taken a hit in recent weeks, shedding 4.13% of its value against the US dollar. This decline comes as the United States gears up for its presidential election on November 5th.



The peso's journey reflects the natural ebb and flow of free markets responding to global events. Currency traders have pushed the up by 80 centavos, breaching the 20 pesos per dollar mark.



This shift highlights how forces react swiftly to changing circumstances. US Treasury yields have climbed, making the dollar more attractive to investors seeking returns.



The 10-year Treasury yield now stands at 2.32%, up from 2.04% in late September. This increase has strengthened the dollar against many currencies, not just the peso.



Other emerging market currencies have also felt the pressure. The Colombian peso fell 4.55%, while the Brazilian real dropped 3.21%.







Interestingly, the peso 's decline began after Mexico's own political shift. On June 2, local elections resulted in Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the presidential race.



Before this event, the peso traded at 16.9682 per dollar, earning the nickname "superpeso" for its strength. Market volatility has increased, reflecting growing uncertainty.

Currency Volatility and Economic Influences

The peso's one-month implied volatility briefly surged above 22.43%, reaching its highest level since April 2020. This volatility demonstrates how markets freely express concerns about potential economic impacts.



The US Dollar Index, measuring the dollar's strength against major currencies, has gained 1.24%. This broader trend shows that the peso's decline is part of a larger market movement.



Interest rates also play a role in this currency dance. Analysts expect the US Federal Reserve to cut rates soon. There's a 98.5% chance they will lower rates to between 4.50% and 4.75%.



Mexico's central bank might follow suit, potentially reducing its rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%. Economic data will likely influence future currency movements.



The upcoming US GDP report could sway market sentiment. Analysts predict growth of 0.58% for the quarter, or 2.34% annualized. Mexico's inflation data and central bank minutes will also shape market perceptions.



Some analysts believe the peso could recover if the US election brings clarity, especially regarding trade relations. However, concerns linger about potential tariffs on Mexican imports under certain election outcomes.



These worries persist despite the deeply integrated North American supply chains. As the election approaches, investors will closely watch the peso's performance.



Its movements may offer insights into market perceptions of potential outcomes. This situation underscores how free markets react to political events, shaping economic realities across borders.

MENAFN30102024007421016031ID1108833041