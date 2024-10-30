Internet Vikings and PlayStar Celebrate Continued Partnership

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings, a licensed in-state hosting provider for

iGaming and sports betting, is happy to announce the renewal of its long-term partnership with PlayStar, an online casino

operator in the United States. Internet Vikings has been a trusted partner of PlayStar since 2021, providing the hosting infrastructure for their operations.

After a successful three-year collaboration, PlayStar has extended its agreement with Internet Vikings for hosting services in New Jersey. This renewed partnership serves as proof of the quality and reliability of Internet Vikings' solutions.



Rickard Vikström, Founder and CEO of Internet Vikings shares, "We have always believed in providing not just hosting, but a solution that aligns with our partners' vision and long-term growth plans. We look forward to continuing this collaboration."

PlayStar has established itself in New Jersey's regulated market by focusing on player engagement, personalization, and responsible gambling. Recently nominated for the EGR Rising Star Award, PlayStar has created a safe, and controlled gaming environment ensuring its customers enjoy a smooth player experience while leveraging flexible hosting solutions from Internet Vikings.



"We need partners who are equally committed to our vision," said Peter Ekmark, CEO of PlayStar. "Internet Vikings has helped us achieve our goals, providing the kind of adaptability and customer-centric support that allow us to grow without limits."

