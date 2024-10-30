Vingroup, Vinfast Sign Strategic Partnerships With Four Major Partners In The Middle East Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2024 - During an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese Prime Pham Minh Chinh witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Vingroup, VinFast, and leading partners in the Middle East. These MOUs cover strategic areas, including maritime development and shipyard building capabilities, sustainable coastal land utilization, digital transformation, and collaboration in electric and green transportation. The simultaneous signing between Vingroup, VinFast, and the four leading corporations not only fosters business connections between Vietnam and the UAE, but also reaffirms Vingroup's established capabilities and position in the former's key investment sectors.





Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, and Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang (third and fourth from the left) with Middle Eastern partners at the MOU signing ceremony.

In the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Vietnam-UAE Business Forum, Vingroup signed MOUs with three partners: AD Ports Group, NMDC, and Benya Technologies, while VinFast signed an MOU with Emirates Driving Company (EDC). The partnerships will focus on four strategic areas.



In maritime logistics, AD Ports Group, one of the leading port management and logistics development companies in the UAE, will investigate opportunities to collaborate with Vingroup in the joint development of shipyard building capabilities, logistics ecosystems, and seaport operations. This partnership aims to advance logistics modernization and manufacturing in Vietnam.



Under the MOU, Vingroup will assess which potential projects could be secured for development, where it could oversee construction, provide essential infrastructure, and engage with local partners. Meanwhile, AD Ports Group will manage the operational aspects of the projects, while connecting with international customers.



For sustainable coastal land development, Vingroup and NMDC, a leader in coastal infrastructure and coastal protection, will explore cooperation in various areas, such as a project to reclaim 150 million cubic meters of coastal land for urban development, large-scale coastal reclamation for industrial and real estate purposes, sustainable coastal protection for high-end real estate, and other coastal-related projects.



Vingroup will take the lead in developing high-end real estate and urban projects, while NMDC will provide advanced technical solutions to enhance sustainability and minimize the impact on marine ecosystems.



Once operational, these projects are expected to create thousands of local jobs, boost economic development in coastal areas, and contribute significantly to Vietnam's coastal tourism and services sectors.



In digital transformation, Vingroup and Benya Technologies, representing a group of investors from the Middle East and Africa exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam, will assess feasibility and develop plans for several projects, including a hyper-scale data center and related technical, power, and water treatment infrastructure. The total investment is estimated at $3.5 billion.



The hyper-scale data center project will be developed in three phases, reaching an estimated capacity of 300 MW, with the aim of meeting both domestic and international digital infrastructure needs and contributing to local social and economic development.



Additionally, VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, signed an MOU with Emirates Driving Company (EDC), Abu Dhabi's leading driver training and road safety institute, with a focus on electric vehicles, driver training in Vietnam, and investment to support Abu Dhabi's industrial sector.



Under this agreement, EDC will lead a consortium investing in VinFast. In addition to gaining access to funding, VinFast will benefit from EDC's expertise in driver training and road safety, supporting the development of a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem.



This partnership aims to enhance global electric vehicle production, meet the growing demand for green transportation, increase road safety awareness, and reaffirm EDC's commitment to contributing to the Middle East's green transportation revolution, addressing environmental and climate challenges.



The four areas in which Vingroup and VinFast signed MOUs with leading UAE corporations are based on Vietnam's inherent advantage, which lies in its marine economy, while maximizing Vingroup's proven strengths in urban development, tourism, service logistics, technology, and industry. These favorable conditions for cooperation provide a solid foundation for the future success of these MOUs, helping to ensure a lasting connection between businesses from both nations.





Remarks by the Companies' representatives



Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared, "Our partnerships with strategic Middle Eastern partners will open major opportunities for Vingroup and VinFast to promote technology, infrastructure, and green economy development in Vietnam, while building a solid foundation for international expansion. We believe that the strength of Vingroup's ecosystem and our deep local insight, combined with the experience of our partners, will lead to the success of these projects, actively contributing to sustainable development, infrastructure modernization, and improved quality of life for Vietnamese people."



Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said : "Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, with GDP forecast to continue rising in the next few years. We are excited about the possibility of working with Vingroup to help modernise the nation's ports, maritime and logistics infrastructure, while boosting Vietnam's role as an international trade hub. Under the vision of our wise leadership, AD Ports Group looks forward to extending its activities into Southeast Asia and helping Vietnam improve its interconnectivity with the global trade ecosystem."



A representative from NMDC stated: "We are proud to collaborate with Vingroup on these strategic projects in Vietnam. With NMDC's extensive experience and capabilities in coastal reclamation and protection, we believe this partnership will create outstanding value for both parties while promoting sustainable environmental and community development in Vietnam."



Mr. Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Technologies, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Vingroup to tap into the vast potential of the global big data and cloud computing markets. Vingroup's reputation and strong execution capabilities give us great confidence in this partnership. We believe that this collaboration will not only benefit both companies but also contribute significantly to the development of the digital economy in Vietnam and the region, creating lasting value for society and the community."



Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of EDC , said: "EDC has accumulated more than two decades of experience in driving education and road safety, and sets the global benchmark for the industry through its commitment to innovation, research and development into best practices, and deep expertise. EDC now aspires to be a leader in the mobility sector as a whole and play a pivotal role in disrupting this industry, positioning itself at the forefront of smart mobility, vehicle electrification and autonomy. We recognise the immense potential of electric transportation worldwide, and we are particularly optimistic about VinFast's prospects in the Middle East."















