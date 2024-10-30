Cisdem Appcrypt For Iphone Released To Lock Apps And Block Websites On Iphone

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cisdem is happy to announce the release of Cisdem AppCrypt for 2.0.0. Compatible with both iPhone and iPad, AppCrypt is an app lock and website blocker rolled into one, along with additional features.



“The Mac version of AppCrypt has been around for a decade,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager.“There are also Windows and Android versions. AppCrypt has tons of happy users all over the world. Now we are happy to announce the release of the iPhone version. It allows users to easily lock apps and block access to websites. It can be used for privacy protection, productivity and parental controls.”



AppCrypt for iPhone 2.0.0 release note:

- Lock individual apps and categories of apps with a PIN

- Automatically lock apps again after they've been unlocked for a user-selected period

- Block specific websites on Safari, Chrome and other browsers

- Block adult sites with just one tap

- Schedule app locking and website blocking

- Disable app installations and deletions

- Disable in-app purchases

- Lock AppCrypt itself, protecting users' settings



AppCrypt for iPhone 2.0.0 features:

1. Lock apps

This app lock allows users to lock individual apps (e.g., Messages) and categories of apps (e.g., Social) with a 4- or 6-digit PIN on iPhone and iPad. Only people who know the PIN can unlock apps.



2. Automatically re-lock apps

After an app has been unlocked for a user-selected period (e.g., 10 minutes), AppCrypt will automatically lock the app again.



3. Block websites

This website blocker allows users to block specific websites (e.g., youtube) they've added to the block list on Safari, Chrome, Firefox and other browsers, including both regular and incognito modes.



4. One tap to block adult sites

AppCrypt provides a Block Porn option, which, if turned on, will automatically filter website content to block access to adult sites.



5. Create schedules

Both app locking and website blocking operate on the schedule. By the default schedule, both locking and blocking are permanent. Users can create custom schedules. They can add, edit, turn on or off, and delete schedules as needed. For example, users can set app locking and website blocking to be active from 9:00 to 17:00 on working days.



6. Disable app installing and deleting

AppCrypt offers a Deny App Installation option and a Deny App Removal option, which, if turned on, will hide the App Store app and the Delete App option, preventing new apps from being installed and existing apps from being deleted on an iPhone or iPad.



7. Disable in-app purchases

There is also a Deny In-app Purchases option. Enabling it will prevent in-app purchases from being made.



8. PIN-protect AppCrypt settings

AppCrypt itself is locked by the user-set PIN, protecting the settings from unauthorized access and changes.



Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for iPhone 2.0.0 is available for installation in the App Store: It's currently free to install and use.



About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of data recovery, utility, multimedia, and PDF software products. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit

Company :-Cisdem

User :- Peter Willians

Email :...

Url :-