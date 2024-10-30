Malaysia Condemns Israeli Occupation Decision To Ban UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Malaysia Wednesday unequivocally condemned the recent Israeli Knesset decision banning the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, West and Gaza.

In a press release, the Malaysian Foreign said that Malaysia denounces this move as a blatant assault against a United Nations agency and a serious insult to the international community and an international humanitarian agency.

It underscored that the Zionist Israeli holds no over the occupied State of Palestine, including East Jerusalem, where UNRWA's presence is welcomed by an agreement between Palestine and the United Nations.

UNRWA was established by the United Nations General Assembly and has been instrumental to providing an essential lifeline for over 5.9 million Palestinians in Palestine and Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, providing critical services in education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid, particularly amid the ongoing conflict, it added.

It added that the so-called legislation seemingly seeks to legalize what is clearly an illegal and deliberate action of the Zionist Israeli regime to dismantle UNRWA as part of its strategy to erase the Palestinian refugee issue and undermine the right of return. (end)

