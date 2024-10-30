UAE Team Emirates Claims UCI Crown For Second Successive Season

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE Team Emirates Conclude the 2024 Season with Their Best-Ever 81 Wins The UAE's UCI World Tour Cycling Team, UAE Team Emirates, have marked the end of the 2024 season by securing the UCI World Tour Best Team ranking for the second time in two years. Following the same achievement in 2023, the Emirati team set out to continue to break records in 2024. The Team have accomplished this feat in style, with 81 wins. In total, 20 different riders from the team have claimed victories, displaying the depth of talent in the squad.

The team's efforts were once again commanded by Tadej Pogačar, who ends the year as the number one cyclist in the world for the fourth season in a row. Pogačar's season was highlighted by his remarkable achievement of winning the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, making him the first cyclist in 54 years to accomplish this prestigious double. Pogačar then added the World Championship to his palmares to complete the Triple Crown, becoming the third man to achieve this feat. Pogačar also secured victories across one-day racing, which included conquering monument races Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates, said: 'To secure the number one UCI ranking for the second successive season is a result of the hard work and dedication of the whole team, from staff to riders. We are always striving to be the best team in the world.

It is clear now that our hard work is paying off, and this is a testament to the support and dedication from our riders, management, background team, sponsors, and of course, the UAE. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, we will continue to work as hard as we can to continue to improve and strive for more success in 2025.'

H.E Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, President of UAE Team Emirates: 'It is once again an incredible honour to receive this award, I am so proud of the whole team. This year, we have broken many records, both on and off the road, I am so happy for Tadej and all of the riders, the impact they are making here in the UAE is unquestionable. Participation in cycling is at an all-time high in the UAE and the success of UAE Team Emirates is at the forefront of that. This is an achievement that should make the riders, management, staff, and sponsors extremely proud. The team is at the top of the cycling world once again, and I cannot wait to watch them race in 2025.' H.E Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council: 'This is a proud moment for Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This achievement reinforces the continual investment in cycling across the region, making it more accessible to our communities. The impact of this amazing team, both in Abu Dhabi and around the world cannot be understated. The team's success, especially over the last two seasons has been an inspiration to us all and we look forward to supporting the team for many years to come.'

MENAFN30102024003092003082ID1108832574