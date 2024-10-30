Diamond Market Growth [2031]
Introduction
A diamond is a rare mineral formed when carbon is subjected to high pressure for millions of years. They originate about 100 miles beneath the earth's surface and are formed under extreme pressure and temperature conditions. They are also 58 times stronger than any other material on the planet. Diamond is the purest form of crystalline carbon on the planet, with the highest hardness and thermal conductivity. Diamonds are used in various industries, including polishing and cutting tools. It is also well-liked by customers because it is regarded as the most valuable ornament. Jewelry made of diamonds is highly demanded at weddings and other special occasions. The increase in rough diamond revenue is primarily due to increased production by smaller players.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Demand due to the Growing Purchasing Power of Millennials and Industries using Diamonds as Abrasives Drive the Global Market
Countries are significantly increasing their contributions to the market, and market demand has increased. Most of the country's millennial population is responsible for the rising demand for diamond jewelry. The country's diamond jewelry market is growing, so the current market players are attempting to boost their investment levels and diversify their target markets. Saw blades, drill bits, and grinding wheels can all contain traces of diamond because of their manufacturing process. After that, these instruments are utilized for cutting, drilling, or grinding rigid materials. The construction industry's growth is driving the global market for industrial diamonds.
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global diamond market and accounts for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving synthetic diamond penetration in this region is the rising product demand for industrial applications. Machinery manufacturing, construction, and mining services are among the major industries that use synthetic diamonds in industrial applications. Buildings, highways, stone cutting, and repair applications accounted for most synthetic diamond consumption in the industrial sector.
Key Highlights
The global diamond market was valued at USD 94.96 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 139.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on product,
the market is divided into natural and synthetic. The natural product segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share during the forecast period.
Based on application,
the market is categorized into jewelry and industrial. The jewelry application has taken control of the market
North America dominates the global diamond market and accounts for the largest revenue share during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Petra Diamonds Limited
RioTinto
Trans Hex Group
Lucara Diamond
ALROSA
De Beers
Mountain Province Diamonds
Dominion Diamond Mines
Gem Diamonds
Recent Developments
May 2022-
De Beers group introduced the world's first blockchain-backed diamond source platform at scale. De Beers Group has deployed the TracrTM blockchain platform at scale for its diamond production. TracrTM is the world's only distributed diamond blockchain that starts at the source and provides tamper-proof source assurance.
April 2022-
De Beers Group signed Mineral Investment Contracts with Angola. De Beers Group announced it had signed two Mineral Investment Contracts (MICs) with the Government of Angola for license areas in north-eastern Angola. The signing of the MICs follows the announcement in late 2021 that De Beers had applied to explore Angola following substantive reforms in the country's diamond sector.
Segmentation
By Product
Natural
Synthetic
By Application
Jewellery
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Others
Industrial
Construction and machinery
Mining tools
Electronics
Automotive
Others
By Cut
Round Brilliant Cut Diamond
Princess Cut Diamond
Emerald Cut Diamond
Radiant Cut Diamond
Cushion Cut Diamond
Oval Cut Diamond
Asscher Cut Diamond
Marquise-Cut Diamond
Pear Cut Diamond
Heart Cut Diamond
By Color
Colorless (GRADE D/E/F)
Near Colorless (GRADE G/H/I/J)
Faint (K/L/M)
Very Light (GRADE N/O/P/Q/R)
Light (GRADE S/T/U/V/W/X/Y/Z)
By Carat
0.009 CT - 0.30 CT
0.50 CT
0.75 CT
1.25 CT
1.50 CT
1.75 CT
2.00 CT
2.50 CT
3.00 CT
3.50 CT
4.00 CT
5.00 CT and Above
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Retail stores
Online store
