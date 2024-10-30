BIKE24 successfully introduces SAP S4/HANA Public Cloud

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Dresden, October 30, 2024 – BIKE24, a leading European provider for bicycle and outdoor products, has successfully completed the implementation of SAP S4/HANA Public Cloud Edition. This digital transformation allows BIKE24 to streamline its internal operations and further strengthen its position as an e-commerce leader.



With SAP S4/HANA Public Cloud Edition, BIKE24 can now drive greater efficiency across business processes, creating a strong foundation for continued growth. The new system seamlessly connects all critical areas of the business - from procurement and logistics to customer service - enabling faster, more responsive service to meet evolving customer demands.



"The successful SAP implementation marks a pivotal milestone for BIKE24," states Martin Wünnenberg, CIO of BIKE24. "It's a testament to the outstanding collaboration across our departments. Despite the project's complexity, the transition was remarkably smooth. We're confident that SAP will enhance customer satisfaction while significantly improving our internal workflows." He adds, "Furthermore, adopting the SAP Public Cloud Edition is a strategic step forward in our cloud journey."



The SAP implementation aligns with BIKE24's comprehensive digitalization initiative, aimed at automating and scaling business processes. This advanced system architecture delivers substantial benefits, enhancing both efficiency and scalability to support BIKE24's growth ambitions.



"We are laying the groundwork for our future growth with this SAP deployment. Streamlining our processes ensures long-term success and allows us to enrich our value proposition for both customers and investors," affirms Andrés Martin-Birner, CEO and co-founder of BIKE24.



With this successful SAP integration, BIKE24 is well-positioned to meet future market challenges, continuing its mission to provide a premier shopping experience for bicycle and outdoor enthusiasts across Europe.



