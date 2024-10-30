16Th Global Humanitarian Aviation Conference Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 16th Global Humanitarian & yesterday opened in Doha under the slogan,“Journey of Hope.”

The GHAC is patronised by the of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and organised by the UN World Food Program in association with organisations concerned with humanitarian aviation.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, high-profile aviation and air officials from Qatar, several Arab and foreign civil aviation authority chiefs, representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, air operators, aircraft manufacturers, and aviation service providers.

In his opening speech, Al Sulaiti highlighted Qatar's support for global and UN humanitarian agencies amid economic challenges and funding gap that face the efforts of development in the least developed and neediest countries.

He also highlighted the national carrier of Qatar's continuous work with the UNOCHA and UNHCR through joint activities on advocacy, donations, shipping, and the delivery of relief items to refugees and the displaced at UNHCR's areas of operation around the world.

He also noted QA's contribution to evacuating thousands of civilians from the Kabul International Airport and its key role during the Coronavirus pandemic, as it had transported over three million passengers safely, reunited families, and helped passengers return home safe aboard unscheduled flights amid global shutdowns. He added that Qatar believes in the lofty goals and efforts of the UN and international agencies in the humanitarian field, and never failed in extending a helping hand to humanitarian cases of wars, conflicts, natural disasters, and pandemics. The air bridges it operated to several countries in this regard are testament to that.

Minister of Transport pointed out that the successful delivery of lifesaving aid by civil aviation to people in need, wherever they are, necessitates cooperation between all parties all the time and this international conference, which brings together multiple bodies concerned with civil aviation, is the best platform for collaboration and for paving the way to ushering in new initiatives and innovative pastorships that can help further improve the efficiency of humanitarian air operations by deepening partners' collaboration.

The three-day 16th GHAC discusses reinforcing civil aviation authority capabilities, aviation industries, and the national agencies working where humanitarian organisations are active, aiming to enhance the relation between aviation operators, support the all-out collaboration on the aviation industry, reduce the level of risks, and avoid aviation disasters.