KENTWOOD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutra Food Ingredients Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Supplying High-Quality Ingredients to the Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage Industries.

Nutra Food Ingredients is proud to announce its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of delivering premium ingredients to the nutrition, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries since 2004. To commemorate this significant milestone, the company will host a special celebration at the Supply Side Expo on October 30th and 31st, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.

As a leader in ingredient innovation and supply, Nutra Food Ingredients has consistently provided industry-leading solutions that support health, wellness, and performance. Over the last 20 years, the company has earned a reputation for excellence, reliability, and a commitment to quality that has set it apart in the global marketplace.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this 20-year milestone with the customers and partners who have helped us grow," said CEO Bryon Yang. "Our success is built on trusted relationships, high-quality products, and our unwavering commitment to innovation. This anniversary is not just about celebrating our past but also looking forward to an exciting future of new opportunities and growth."

Special Anniversary Celebration at Supply Side Expo 2024

At this year's Supply Side Expo, Nutra Food Ingredients will be celebrating alongside its valued customers and partners. Visitors to the Nutra Food Ingredients booth will enjoy exclusive product giveaways, gift packages, and samples as a token of appreciation for their continued support. The company will also be introducing its highly anticipated new line of delicious, nutrient-rich bone broth varieties, which include Tomato, Mushroom, Chicken, and French Onion flavors-an expansion of the wildly successful Bone Broth Protein Powder category, appealing to health-conscious consumers and culinary professionals alike.

For innovation, Nutra Food Ingredients is proud to launch its latest innovation, a high purity undenatured Chicken Type II Collagen, in an exclusive partnership with 10kate Laboratories' Nuvicol® II.

Undenatured Collagen Type II delivers superior efficacy maintaining the intact triple helix structure of the collagen, directly contributing to its biological activity. Ideal for use in dietary supplements and functional foods, providing flexibility for diverse product development. This ingredient offers a powerful solution for improved joint health, skin elasticity, and bone strength, supported by scientific studies. Speak with our Nuvicol® II experts at Nutra Food Ingredients Booth #1665

Nutra Food Ingredients invites all attendees of the Supply Side Expo to join the celebration and explore the latest innovations in health and wellness ingredients.

About Nutra Food Ingredients

Since its founding in 2004, Nutra Food Ingredients has been a trusted supplier of high-quality ingredients to the nutrition, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. With a focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, the company has grown into a global leader, known for delivering effective, science-based solutions that promote health and well-being. With warehouse facilities in Edison, New Jersey; Santa Fe Springs & Carson, California; Bolingbrook, IL; and Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, Canada with our corporate headquarters in Kentwood, Michigan and branch offices in Santa Fe Springs, CA as well as Montreal, Canada. Certificates for Kosher, Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, or Halal. Our products are produced in HACCP, ISO, GMP certified and GFSI third party audited facilities.

For more information, please visit NutraFoodIngredients or visit Nutra Food Ingredients at the Supply Side Expo at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV, on October 30th and 31st at Booth#1665.

