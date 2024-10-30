Two Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge In J & K's Reasi
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two people were killed after a dumper vehicle met with an accident at Gulabpura area of Reasi district.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a dumper vehicle bearing registration number UP85ET4951 today early morning lost its control and fell into deep gorge.
In this incident, two people were killed and their identity is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation have been taken up, they added.
