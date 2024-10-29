Panama Holiday Calendar: Days Off Start Next Week

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The month of November marks a period of rest in Panama, with several national holidays that offer holidays and days off for the population.

In total, there are four mandatory days of rest and two irregular days that, in some cases, are paid with surcharges if one works. Here we detail the calendar and the corresponding employee payments.





November 2: All Souls' Day: This is a regular work day with no extra charges. Some companies allow their employees to leave at noon by agreement.

November 3: Day of Separation of Panama from Colombia: Mandatory day of rest. If you work, you are paid with surcharges.

November 4: National Symbols Day: Public sector holiday. For the private sector, it is a regular working day without surcharges, although some companies grant it as a long weekend.

November 5: Consolidation of the Separation of Panama from Colombia: Mandatory day of rest. If you work, you are paid with surcharges.

November 10: First Cry of Independence of Panama from Spain: Mandatory day of rest. If you work, you are paid with extra fees. November 28: Panama's Independence Day from Spain: Mandatory day of rest. If you work, you are paid with extra fees.





It is important to mention that the celebration of the Day of the Separation of Panama from Colombia, on November 3, falls on a Sunday, so the mandatory rest is moved to Monday, November 4 (Day of the National Symbols). In addition to this, there is the holiday of November 5, creating a long weekend with three days off: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

November 10, which commemorates Panama's First Cry of Independence from Spain, also falls on a Sunday, moving the mandatory rest to Monday, November 11 and creating another long weekend.