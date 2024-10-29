New Holland Construction Unveils The E90D Midi Excavator

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland Construction, a brand of CNH introduces the all-new E90D midi excavator. Powered by a robust 73-horsepower engine, the E90D boasts the highest horsepower in its class, setting a new standard for power, and efficiency in midi excavators.

“We are excited to unveil the E90D midi excavator, a machine that not only delivers superior horsepower but also emphasizes versatility, customization and safety,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland North America. “With features designed for the modern operator, the E90D is equipped to handle a wide range of applications, making it an indispensable tool for any job site.”

Designed to be cost-effective, the E90D midi excavator boasts a fuel consumption rate of just 2.5 gallons per hour. This efficiency, combined with a substantial 42 gallons per minute auxiliary hydraulic flow, positions the E90D as a powerful yet economical choice for contractors.

“When operators jump into the cab of the E90D, they will quickly discover why it stands out in the midi excavator category-delivering quality, comfort and performance that is second to none,” Kakareka states.