Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 14 People S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese said Tuesday that eight people were killed and 21 in new Israeli raid in Al-Sarfind town, south of Lebanon.

A statement by the ministry said another Israeli raid killed six people and injured 37 others in Saida area.

Lebanese news agency (NNA) said five people were injured after an Israeli raid in Al-Bazoria, in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, at least 60 people were killed and 58 others injured in renewed launched by Israeli occupying forces on northeastern Lebanon late Monday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. (Pickup previous)

