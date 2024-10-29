AFU Conduct Stabilization Operation Near Levadne - Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine are conducting a stabilization operation near the village of Levadne, where the enemy has invaded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

“We have no major advances. Only a few days ago, the enemy, using constant assault actions, had partial success and penetrated a short distance to the depth of a platoon stronghold near the village of Levadne. Now the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a stabilization operation, stabilization actions to level the situation. That is, there are no advances as such in our direction,” he said.

Voloshyn added that the village of Levadne is on the way to Velyka Novosilka. He emphasized that“this is an important junction in the south of Donetsk region, and in fact it is the border with Dnipropetrovsk region.” That is why, according to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing.

