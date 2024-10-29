Kuwaiti Official Highlights The Increasing Interest In AI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Digital is constantly expanding within the media space, which immediately requires keeping pace with all developments in and digital intelligence and their uses in the field, a visiting Kuwaiti official said on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti official is the Head of the New Media Committee at the Arab States Broadcasting Union and Assistant Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Information for Media Services and New Media, Saad Nafel Al-Azmi.

He explained in his statement at the meeting of the Permanent Committee for New Media at the Arab States Broadcasting Union's headquarters in the Tunisian capital that there is a growing interest in using artificial intelligence in the media field, thus Arab media must keep pace with this emerging trend.

Al-Azmi further noted that the New Media Committee's scope of work at the ASBU has significantly expanded, underscoring the Union's commitment to this field. This was exemplified by the inclusion of a special competition for new media in the Arab Radio and Television Festival, for the first time, in the last session.

The Director General of the Union, Abdul Rahim Suleiman, pointed out the growing interest of radio unions worldwide in the issue of artificial intelligence in its relationship with the media and its uses.

Suleiman highlighted the positive impact of AI in media, which ranges from enhancing efficiency to improving audience engagement, and fostering a sense of optimism among the audience.

He reassured the audience that the ASBU is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the media field. He pointed out the Union's work plan in this field, which includes constantly keeping pace with the latest technological developments and making them available to its member bodies.

This commitment is further demonstrated through the Union's provision of training courses on the use of artificial intelligence in media production and broadcasting, which instills confidence in the audience about the Union's preparedness for the future. He also highlighted that the Union is a leading example in the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

These technologies have been successfully employed in a number of the Union's events and activities, including the announcement of the results of the Arab Radio and Television Festival competitions. "I listened to the report of the News and Program Exchange Center, which discussed the use of mobile journalism in producing news reports, especially in war and conflict zones," he said.

It also sheds light on the events in the Palestinian territories, documenting Israeli crimes using the mobile phones of citizens and activists, which are verified before being used.

The committee members learned about the training courses that have been completed on topics related to digital media, social media, and the uses of artificial intelligence in radio and television production and broadcasting at the Arab Training Center in Damascus and the Union Academy for Media Training. (end)

