Turkiye World Largest Armed Drones' Manufacturer - Turkish Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey has made significant strides to become the largest of armed drones.

Erdogan made the remarks at a ceremony of the T625 Gokbey Helicopter in the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara.

Turkiye is the world's largest manufacturer in the UAV market, and Turkish companies realized 65 percent of armed drone sales worldwide since 2018, Erdogan said.

Erdogan commented on Turkiye's defence industry, stating that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in this sector, with over a thousand domestic defence projects and a project portfolio valued at USD 100 billion.

He added that terrorist attacks like the one on TAI headquarters can never break Turkiye's resolve and determination to fight terrorism.

Erdogan stressed that Turkiye is never complacent about eliminating terrorist threats at their source. (end)

