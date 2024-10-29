TCL Extends Partnership With Activision To Launch Call Of Duty

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer brand and the world's top two TV brand, is proud to announce its extended partnership with Activision as the Official TV Partner for the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. In a successful and exciting launch event held in Abu Dhabi, TCL participated alongside key influencers and to celebrate the next chapter of this iconic gaming series.

The exclusive launch event, hosted at Pixoul Gaming in Al Qana Walk, Abu Dhabi, brought together 12 top notch influencers and various key media personalities to witness the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. To mark this momentous occasion, an electrifying gaming tournament took place, where six lucky winners walked away with the ultimate prize TCL's C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, ensuring they experience the latest games on the best displays available! This partnership is a testament to TCL's commitment to the gaming industry and its drive to provide next-level experiences to gamers around the world.

TCL's C755 and C855 models were at the centre of this immersive experience, delivering unparalleled gaming performance. The TCL C755 is built for top-tier gaming with its 144Hz VRR for smooth, lag-free gameplay, stunning QD-Mini LED visuals, and 500+ local dimming zones for deeper contrast. With Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and 1300 nits peak brightness, it ensures vibrant picture quality even in bright settings. Game Master Pro mode gives gamers a competitive edge, while AMD FreeSync Premium Pro enhances HDR performance. Dolby Atmos and Onkyo speakers deliver immersive 3D surround sound, making the C755 a perfect choice for gaming and home entertainment.

The TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV offers an exceptional viewing and gaming experience with its 1344 local dimming zones, HDR brightness of 3300 nits, and QLED Pro technology for stunning visuals. It features a 144Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for ultra-smooth gameplay, enhanced by Game Master mode for optimized performance. Powered by the AiPQ Pro processor, it delivers top-tier picture quality, while IMAX Enhanced technology ensure immersive audio-visuals. Its ultra-slim design, multiple eye care features, and advanced gaming capabilities make it a standout choice for both entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

“As the gaming community continues to evolve, our extended collaboration with Activision demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. With our C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV and our Premium QD-Mini LED C855 TV's, we are not just delivering a product, but an elevated and enthralling gaming experience that brings Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to life,” said Mr Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Director for TCL Middle East & Africa.

As the Official TV Partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, TCL's partnership goes beyond product placement, with the brand set to be featured in upcoming tournament broadcasts, launch events, and influencer-led campaigns. Together with Activision, TCL is ushering in a new era of gaming, where cutting-edge display technology elevates every battle, mission, and victory. TCL remains at the forefront of gaming innovation, committed to delivering products that cater to the evolving needs of gamers worldwide.

