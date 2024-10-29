(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Morocco has ignited a firestorm in France. The French President's trip, intended to mend strained relations, has instead fueled controversy.



Critics from across the political spectrum have voiced their disapproval of the visit's composition and objectives. The delegation accompanying has drawn particular scrutiny.



The inclusion of controversial figures, such as comedian Yassine Belattar, has raised eyebrows. Belattar, previously convicted for death threats, has become a lightning rod for criticism.



Political opponents have labeled his presence as "unworthy" and questioned Macron's judgment. Beyond personnel choices, the visit's economic focus has also sparked debate.



French business leaders, eager for lucrative contracts, have joined the presidential entourage. This commercial emphasis has led to accusations of prioritizing profit over principles.







Critics argue that Macron is overlooking human rights concerns in Western Sahara. The Western Sahara issue looms large over the visit. France's support for Morocco's autonomy plan has shifted the diplomatic landscape.



This stance aligns with a growing international consensus favoring Morocco 's proposal. However, it has also drawn fire from advocates of Sahrawi self-determination.

A New Chapter in Franco-Moroccan Relations

Macron's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara marks a significant policy shift. This move opens doors for French businesses in the resource-rich region.



Industries ranging from phosphates to renewable energy stand to benefit. Yet, this economic opportunity comes at a political cost.



The visit aims to revitalize Franco-Moroccan relations after years of tension. Issues like the Pegasus spyware scandal and visa restrictions had strained ties.



Macron seeks to strengthen cooperation in security, education, and environmental matters. His vision extends to a "new ambition" for the next three decades.



Critics, however, view this rapprochement as politically calculated rather than principled. The presence of influential business figures suggests economic motives are paramount.



This approach has led to accusations of cynicism in French diplomacy. Many argue that Macron is sacrificing republican values for economic alignment.

French Investments in Western Sahara

French investments in Western Sahara are set to increase following this visit. The region's potential in renewable energy has caught French investors' attention.



Projects like a high-voltage power line between Dakhla and Casablanca are in the works. These initiatives promise job creation and infrastructure development.



Yet, legal challenges from the Polisario Front loom over French business activities. The independence movement accuses companies of financing colonial exploitation



Despite these hurdles, French investors see opportunities for mutual benefit. They argue their projects will stimulate local economic growth.



Macron's visit highlights the long-standing economic partnership between France and Morocco. Over 1,000 French companies already operate in the kingdom.



Investments span sectors from automotive to finance and real estate. This visit paves the way for further French initiatives in Western Sahara's emerging sectors.



The controversy surrounding this state visit reflects broader debates in French society. It raises questions about the balance between economic interests and ethical considerations.



In short, the coming days will likely see continued discussion on France's role in North Africa. Macron's Morocco strategy may well shape French foreign policy for years to come.

MENAFN29102024007421016031ID1108831069