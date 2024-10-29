Free Amino Acid Market To Grow By USD 1.26 Billion By 2028, Driven By Rising Health Consciousness And AI Powered Insights, Reports Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global free amino acid market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.9%

during the forecast period.

Increasing consciousness among people is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus of vendors on new product launches. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used in free amino acids production

poses a challenge. Key market players include Adisseo Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blue Star Corp, Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Glanbia plc, Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Iris Biotech GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Pacific Rainbow International Inc., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd, Sigma Aldrich Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Continue Reading



Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The free amino acid market is experiencing a notable trend with vendors prioritizing new product launches to expand their market reach and cater to evolving consumer demands. For instance, Evonik recently announced the launch of an upgraded Biolys product for animal feeds, effective from June 1, 2023. The new Biolys version boasts a higher L-lysine concentration, now at 62.4%, representing an 80% ratio to Lysine HCl, up from the earlier 77%. This enhancement offers several benefits, including improved growth and health outcomes for livestock like swine and poultry. Additionally, Biolys stands out due to its low carbon footprint among feed additives, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability. This product innovation trend is prevalent in the free amino acid market, as companies strive to differentiate themselves with advanced formulations and enhanced offerings, capturing a larger market share and addressing customer needs and emerging trends.



The amino acids market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from the nutraceutical industry for applications in immunity, depression, sleep difficulties, and various health conditions like Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, Bruxism, ADHD, and more. Soybean, wheat, and corn are common plant-based raw materials used for producing amino acids. Companies are focusing on vertical integration and biotechnology to enhance production efficiency. Proteinogenic amino acids find applications in nutritional food, sports supplements, animal feed, and antibiotics. Bodybuilders and athletes use amino acids for muscle growth. The market also caters to the food and beverage industry, agriculture, and pharmaceutical sectors. Red meat, shellfish, eggs, dairy products, quinoa, and soy products are natural sources of amino acids. Health benefits of amino acids extend to cancer, arthritis, tinnitus, and various other conditions. International sporting events and animal nutrition are significant consumers of feed additives. Companies like Impossible Foods are using amino acids to create environment-friendly fertilizers and dietary supplements.



Market

Challenges



The global free amino acid market is currently grappling with rising raw material costs, particularly for maize, soybeans, and wheat. Maize prices have seen a 20% increase in the first two months of 2024 compared to October of the previous year, primarily due to increased procurement activities and ethanol production. The poultry industry anticipates that up to 10-20% of the maize supply could be diverted towards ethanol production, potentially exacerbating the demand-supply imbalance. Soybean prices have been impacted by adverse weather conditions and geopolitical tensions, while wheat prices are influenced by global supply chain disruptions and trade policies. These fluctuations pose a significant challenge for free amino acid market producers, who may need to adjust pricing strategies or seek alternative raw materials to mitigate the impact of rising costs. Market stability during the forecast period will depend on strategic planning and adaptability. The Amino Acid market is thriving, driven by growing demand from various sectors. Nutritional food companies cater to health-conscious consumers seeking optimal nutrition from sources like red meat, shellfish, eggs, dairy products, quinoa, and soy. Bodybuilders and athletes rely on sports supplements for muscle growth and recovery, while animal feed manufacturers use amino acids as essential nutrients for livestock. Antibiotics and nutritional supplements share a market space, with amino acids playing a crucial role in both. In pharmaceuticals, amino acids are used in the production of antibiotics and nutraceuticals for human health. International sporting events fuel demand for performance-enhancing supplements, driving growth in the market. Animal nutrition, particularly poultry, benefits from feed additives like lysine. Impossible Foods and other plant-based food companies are revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with their amino acid-rich, environmentally-friendly products. Agriculture and agriculture-related industries, including fertilizer production, are exploring the use of biomass waste and hydrothermal treatment to create amino acids, reducing reliance on chemical-based agriculture. The market's future lies in digital solutions, sustainable practices, and addressing health issues like immune system support, cancer, arthritis, tinnitus, and environmental health.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This free amino acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Non-essential amino acids 1.2 Essential amino acids



2.1 Animal feed

2.2 Healthcare

2.3 Food and beverages 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Non-essential amino acids-

The Free Amino Acid market is a significant sector in the global nutritional ingredients industry. Companies produce and supply these essential building blocks of proteins for various applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Key players include DSM, Evonik, and Corbion. Market growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, leading to higher demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. Prices are influenced by raw material costs and supply-demand dynamics.

Research Analysis

Amino acids are essential organic compounds that play a crucial role in various biological functions, including immunity, neurotransmission, and protein synthesis. The nutraceutical industry utilizes amino acids to develop dietary supplements and functional foods for various health conditions, such as depression, sleep difficulties, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, Bruxism, and ADHD. Amino acids derived from plant-based raw materials, such as soybean, wheat, and corn, are gaining popularity due to their sustainability and environmental friendliness. Vertical integration in agriculture and the use of environmentally friendly fertilizers are essential for the production of high-quality amino acids. The pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries are significant consumers of amino acids, with nutraceuticals being a growing market segment. Hydrothermal treatment and other processing techniques are used to extract amino acids from biomass waste, making the production process more efficient and sustainable. Glutamic acid, a popular amino acid, is used as a flavor enhancer and a building block for protein synthesis. Organic food production and the shift towards chemical-free agriculture are also driving the demand for natural amino acids. Digital solutions are being integrated into the amino acid market to optimize production, supply chain management, and customer engagement.

Market Research Overview

Amino acids are organic compounds that play a crucial role in various biological processes, including protein synthesis, immune function, and neurotransmission. In the nutraceutical industry, amino acids have gained significant attention due to their health benefits for humans and animals. They are used to address various health issues such as immunity, depression, sleep difficulties, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, Bruxism, ADHD, and more. Amino acids can be derived from plant-based raw materials like soybean, wheat, corn, and Quina, as well as animal sources like red meat, shellfish, eggs, and dairy products. The production of amino acids involves biotechnology and vertical integration, with nutritional food, bodybuilders, athletes, and sports supplements being major consumers. Animal nutrition and feed additives also utilize amino acids in poultry, pig, and cattle farming. Amino acids have applications in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, and environmental health. Sustainable practices, such as the use of biomass waste and hydrothermal treatment, are increasingly being adopted to produce amino acids in an environmentally friendly manner. Some essential amino acids, such as lysine, have specific nutrient requirements and health benefits, making them valuable additions to nutritional supplements and organic food. The health benefits of amino acids extend to various health issues, including cancer, arthritis, tinnitus, and nutritional value for international sporting events. Digital solutions are also being integrated into the amino acid market to streamline production and distribution processes. Overall, the amino acid market is a dynamic and growing industry that caters to diverse applications and consumer needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Non-essential Amino Acids

Essential Amino Acids

Application



Animal Feed



Healthcare



Food And Beverages

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

