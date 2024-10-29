Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”), which added $10.91 billion to total assets, $7.91 billion to loans, and $8.62 billion to deposits, net of purchase accounting adjustments. The merger with Lakeland significantly impacted provisions for credit losses in the trailing quarter due to the initial CECL provisions recorded on acquired loans. The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 also included other transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, totaling $15.6 million and $36.7 million, respectively, compared with transaction costs totaling $2.3 million and $5.3 million for the respective 2023 periods. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented,“We achieved solid performance this quarter, and we are optimistic that our results will continue to improve as we further realize the synergies of the merger. Provident generated strong earnings and core metrics, aided by robust performance in our fee-based businesses. We continue to expand our operations prudently and believe we are well-positioned for even greater success as market conditions improve.”

Regarding the Company's merger with Lakeland, Mr. Labozzetta added,“We are proud to announce that, with the conversion of our core system in early September, our merger is complete and we are a unified organization. Our cultures are combining well and we are already experiencing the benefits of cost savings and enhanced revenue opportunities. We are grateful to the many team members whose hard work allowed for a smooth conversion and the retention of almost all legacy Lakeland customers.”

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024



Net interest income increased $42.2 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $141.5 million for the trailing quarter primarily due to the full quarter impact of net assets acquired from Lakeland, including the accretion of purchase accounting adjustments and four basis points of core margin expansion.

The net interest margin increased ten basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.21% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 17 basis points to 5.84%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased ten basis points to 3.19%, compared to the trailing quarter. The increases in the yields and costs on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities were primarily due to a full quarter of accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger, which contributed approximately 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter.

Non-interest income increased $4.6 million to $26.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $22.3 million for the trailing quarter, while non-interest expense increased $20.6 million to $136.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $115.4 million for the trailing quarter. The increases in both non-interest income and non-interest expense were reflective of a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland.

Wealth management and insurance agency income increased 9.0% and 12.6%, respectively, versus the same period in 2023. The increase in wealth management income was primarily due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while the increase in insurance agency income was largely due to an increase in business activity.

Adjusting for transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, net of tax, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 0.95%, 8.62% and 14.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.06%, 0.53% and 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios are shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.48%, 13.48% and 19.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.47%, 13.26% and 19.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios are shown on page 14 of the earnings release.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.98 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.18%, compared to $1.67 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.53%, as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $66.1 million provision for the trailing quarter. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased to 1.02% as of September 30, 2024, from 1.00% as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $921.1 million, compared to $953.5 million as of June 30, 2024. CRE loans secured by office properties constitutes only 4.9% of total loans and have an average loan size of $1.9 million, with just seven relationships greater than $10.0 million. There were four loans totaling $9.2 million on non-accrual as of September 30, 2024, however we do not expect to incur losses on any of these loans.

As of September 30, 2024, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $226.6 million, compared to $227.7 million as of June 30, 2024. This portfolio constitutes only 1.2% of total loans and has an average loan size of $2.6 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 0.80% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing. Non-performing loans to total loans as of September 30, 2024 increased to 0.47%, compared to 0.36% as of June 30, 2024, while non-performing assets to total assets as of September 30, 2024 increased to 0.41%, compared to 0.33% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans, compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate credit secured by an industrial property which has a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 39%. We anticipate a near-term resolution of this credit with no expected loss. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans. Of this total, $6.4 million was attributable to one previously identified commercial relationship that had a $4.4 million specific reserve as of June 30, 2024. This credit is expected to be fully resolved in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's earnings for the prior quarter were impacted by an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans and commitments to extend credit of $65.2 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. The results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $15.6 million, compared with transaction costs totaling $18.9 million in the trailing quarter. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss in the trailing quarter related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $42.2 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $141.5 million for the trailing quarter. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, compared to a 45 days impact in the prior quarter.

The Company's net interest margin increased ten basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.21% for the trailing quarter. Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger contributed 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter. The current net interest margin reflects a full quarter of the acquisition of Lakeland's interest-bearing assets and liabilities, the prior quarter sale of $554.2 million of securities acquired from Lakeland and the repayment of overnight borrowings as well as the prior quarter issuance of subordinated debt.

The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 17 basis points to 5.84%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased ten basis points from the trailing quarter, to 3.19%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 12 basis points to 2.96%, compared to 2.84% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.27% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. All yields and costs reflect a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $66.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration, while the provision for credit losses on loans in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $26.9 million, an increase of $4.6 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Net gain on securities transactions increased $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss realized on the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland in the prior quarter. Fee income increased $1.1 million to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit and debit card related fee income. The increases in fee income are primarily attributable to the addition of the Lakeland customer base. BOLI income increased $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $857,000 to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, due to a seasonal decrease in business activity in the current quarter, while wealth management income decreased $149,000 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to a seasonal decrease in tax preparation fees, partially offset by an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $136.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $20.6 million, compared to $115.4 million for the trailing quarter. Compensation and benefits expense increased $8.6 million to $63.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $54.9 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland, compared to 45 days in the prior quarter. Amortization of intangibles increased $5.7 million to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a full quarter of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $4.5 million to $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.3 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses. Data processing expense increased $2.0 million to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland, while net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.1 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in maintenance and depreciation expenses from the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, FDIC insurance increased $1.1 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily resulting from the impact of the Lakeland merger. Partially offsetting these increases, merger-related expenses decreased $3.3 million to $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) declined to 1.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.02% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 57.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 57.86% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $18.9 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $9.8 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the current quarter as a result of the Lakeland merger and a $5.3 million tax benefit realized in the trailing quarter related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland. The results of operations included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $15.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $87.5 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $96.2 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.96% for the same period last year. Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger contributed 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter. The current quarter net interest margin reflects the acquisition of Lakeland's interest bearing assets and liabilities, the prior quarter sale of $554.2 million of securities acquired from Lakeland and the repayment of overnight borrowings as well as the prior quarter issuance of subordinated debt.

The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 95 basis points to 5.84%, compared to 4.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 69 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 3.19%, compared to 2.50% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 2.96%, compared to 2.22% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.51 billion to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.23 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.74% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with an $11.0 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $26.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.5 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $3.7 million to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit card related fee income and loan related fee income, resulting from the Lakeland merger. BOLI income increased $2.5 million to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI. Wealth management fees increased $628,000 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while insurance agency income increased $407,000 to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, largely due to an increase in business activity. Additionally, other income increased $339,000 to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of SBA and mortgage loans.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $136.0 million, an increase of $70.4 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $27.8 million to $63.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, merger-related expenses increased $13.3 million to $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $11.5 million to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $720,000 for the same period in 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland in the current quarter. Data processing expenses increased $5.2 million to $10.5 million for three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses needed for the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $4.7 million to $12.8 million for three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $5.0 million to $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $2.6 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) was 1.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.80% for the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) was 57.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 54.81% for the same respective period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9%, compared with an income tax expense of $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the quarter, as a result of the Lakeland merger and the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee in the prior quarter.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were impacted by an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans and commitments to extend credit of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. Transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland totaled $36.7 million and $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $115.2 million to $418.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from $303.7 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.18%, compared to 3.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 85 basis points to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 99 basis points to 3.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.07% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 102 basis points to 2.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.82% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $514.3 million to $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $2.38 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 1.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.29% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $75.9 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increased provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations, partially offset by an improved economic forecast for the current nine-month period within our CECL model, compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $9.1 million or an annualized eight basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $69.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $6.1 million to $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit and credit card related fee income and loan related fee income resulting from the Lakeland merger. BOLI income increased $4.6 million to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, while wealth management income increased $2.1 million to $22.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.7 million to $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2023, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, net gains on securities transactions decreased $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland. Other income decreased $2.4 million to $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property recorded in the prior year, combined with a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense totaled $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $123.7 million, compared to $199.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $48.7 million to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $109.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Merger-related expenses increased $31.3 million to $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $17.2 million to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $9.2 million to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $16.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses needed for the addition of Lakeland, while net occupancy expense increased $8.0 million to $32.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $5.6 million to $37.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $31.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $3.9 million to $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $19.9 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared with $34.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with the same period last year was largely due to a $5.8 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024, combined with a decrease in taxable income as a result of the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations and additional expenses from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024 were $89.9 million, or 0.47% of total loans, compared to $67.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans as of June 30, 2024 and $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans as of December 31, 2023. The $22.1 million increase in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $10.4 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans, an $8.9 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $1.5 million increase in non-performing construction loans, a $764,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans, a $302,000 increase in non-performing multi-family loans and a $289,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. As of September 30, 2024, impaired loans totaled $74.0 million with related specific reserves of $7.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $54.6 million with related specific reserves of $7.7 million as of June 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, impaired loans totaled $42.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.02% of total loans, compared to 1.00% and 0.99% as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $84.0 million to $191.2 million as of September 30, 2024, from $107.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a $75.9 million provision for credit losses, which included an initial CECL provision of $60.1 million on loans acquired from Lakeland, and a $17.2 million allowance recorded through goodwill related to Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans acquired from Lakeland, partially offset by net charge-offs of $9.1 million.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.