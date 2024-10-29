(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 stars and influencers including Malin Akerman, Lance Bass, Jeff Bridges, Quannah Chasinghorse, Kaylee Cowan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Fonda, Linda Phan, Drew Scott, Antonique Smith, Leonor Varela, Alfre Woodard, and Reverend Yearwood join hundreds of community leaders, ministers, educators, business leaders and farmers as part of a national social media campaign to protect reproductive freedom.

"I've played many roles in my life but none more personal and profound than my role as a father and one of the most important things I can offer to my three amazing daughters is to trust them to make decisions about their own lives and, needless to say, that goes for their own bodies."

-Jeff Bridges

As Halloween approaches, a real horror story is unfolding for millions of women: one in three women in America live in a state where they don't have access to terminate their pregnancy even when their lives are in jeopardy.

With Draconian laws creeping across the country, millions face the terrifying possibility of losing control over their own bodies. 20 States have abortion bans in place with the threat of a national ban hanging in the balance.

Band of Sisters is both a battle cry and a get out the vote social media campaign to excite, mobilize and connect voters across the country in this historic election.

The campaign mission statement is:

'We are the Band of Sisters. We stand for every woman's right to access reproductive freedom. We stand for a democracy that fights for these rights. Without apology. In this critical election, we call on all our sisters and those who support us to join the band and VOTE on Nov. 5. Let our voices be heard!'

The campaign is urging Americans to know where their state stands on reproductive healthcare and to vote for candidates and initiatives that protect reproductive freedom.

