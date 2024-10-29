(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global liquid thickeners market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growing aging population and

healthcare needs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of innovative products by key market players. However,

fluctuating prices of raw materials used in production of liquid thickeners poses a challenge market players include Acuro Organics Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., J M Huber Corp., Kao Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Thickeners Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Liquid Thickeners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1712.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled Acuro Organics Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., J M Huber Corp., Kao Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Driver

The global liquid thickeners market is experiencing a notable trend as key industry players introduce innovative new products to cater to evolving consumer preferences and the diverse needs of food manufacturers. In August 2024, Roquette expanded its texturizing solutions with the launch of four new tapioca-based cook-up starches: CLEARAM TR 2010, CLEARAM TR 2510, CLEARAM TR 3010, and CLEARAM TR 4010. These starches enhance viscosity, consistency, and elasticity in various food applications, such as sauces, dairy desserts , yogurt, and bakery fillings. Roquette aims to meet unmet texture needs and offer distinct sensory experiences for consumers. Similarly, in February 2024, Ingredion Incorporated launched NOVATION Indulge 2940 starch, a non-GMO functional native corn starch designed for gelling and co-texturizing in dairy and alternative dairy products and desserts. This clean-label texturizer, initially launched in North America with plans for global distribution, provides a unique texture and mouthfeel, aligning with the growing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients. These product launches demonstrate the industry's commitment to innovation and responsiveness to market demands. Companies continuously develop and introduce new thickeners to expand their product offerings and strengthen their competitive positions in the market. The introduction of innovative products will continue driving the growth of the global liquid thickeners market during the forecast period.



The Liquid Thickeners Market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including industrial goods, cosmetics , food, and pharmaceuticals. Chemical thickeners, such as starches, gums, and hydrocolloids, are widely used for their ability to enhance consistency and texture in a range of applications. Trends in this market include the demand for sustainable and natural thickeners, as well as the increasing popularity of clean label products. In the food sector, liquid thickeners are essential for soups, sauces, and processed foods, ensuring stability and quality during manufacturing. In the personal care and drug formulations segments, they contribute to viscosity and texture, while in textiles, paints, and coatings, they improve application and performance. The market is segmented into food thickeners, paints and coatings, and natural alternatives. Urbanization and the convenience food trend are driving demand for liquid thickeners in packaged foods and beverages, such as juices and convenience meals. Regulatory standards and infrastructure investment are key considerations for manufacturers of synthetic and natural thickeners alike.



Market

Challenges



The global liquid thickeners market experiences volatility due to fluctuating raw material prices. For instance, the price of guar gum, a commonly used thickener, dropped by approximately USD1.42 or 1.85% from January to February 2024. This decline was due to dealers reducing their positions in response to a negative trend in the spot market. Conversely, in August 2024, guar gum prices by about 20% due to strong demand and concerns over reduced crop yields. Such price fluctuations can impact the cost structure and profitability of manufacturers, making it challenging to maintain stable pricing for end products. Overall, the unpredictability of raw material prices poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global liquid thickeners market. The Liquid Thickeners Market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Sustainability is a key concern, with a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable thickeners, such as natural alternatives to synthetic options like starches, gums, and hydrocolloids. Formulation technology is another challenge, as manufacturers strive to create stable and high-quality products for packaged foods, processed food, and culinary applications. Urbanization and the rise of convenience meals have boosted demand for liquid thickeners in various industries, including bakery , confectionery, and convenience meals. However, regulatory standards and infrastructure investment are crucial to ensure the safety and consistency of these products. In the industrial sector, liquid thickeners are used extensively in paints and coatings, construction, and food additives. Viscosity control is essential in these applications to maintain product quality and performance. Synthetic thickeners continue to dominate the market, but plant-based and animal source alternatives are gaining popularity due to consumer preferences for clean label products. Segment analysis reveals that food thickeners account for the largest share of the market, with applications in various food and beverage categories, including packaged juices, energy drinks, and beverages. The market is expected to grow further due to the increasing trend towards healthy lifestyles and the demand for convenient and nutritious food options.

Segment Overview



This liquid thickeners market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Petrochemical industry

1.3 Paint industry

1.4 Printing Industry 1.5 Others



2.1 Starch

2.2 Hydrocolloids 2.3 Protein



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Food and beverages-

The food and beverage sector is a significant application area in the global liquid thickeners market, driven by the need for enhanced texture, stability, and consistency in various products. Companies like Cargill lead the market, offering a wide range of liquid thickeners such as carrageenans derived from red seaweeds. These carrageenans are processed using advanced techniques to create customized solutions, acting as effective thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agents. Extensively used in dairy products, fruit preparations, and meat processing, carrageenans' unique properties, like protein interaction and synergy with other hydrocolloids, significantly improve food product texture and stability. Cargill's product lines, Satiagel and Satiagum, ensure high-quality solutions for both food and pharmaceutical applications. The food and beverage industry is witnessing substantial investments to expand production capacities, with Nestle planning to establish its 10th factory in India (USD5 billion investment by 2025) and PepsiCo opening a new snack plant in Vietnam (USD90 million investment). These strategic expansions by major food and beverage manufacturers are expected to drive liquid thickeners demand, fueling the market's growth in this segment during the forecast period. The focus on product quality and consumer demands necessitates the use of liquid thickeners, making them crucial in the food and beverage industry's growth. Ongoing research and development investments aim to create innovative solutions, further increasing demand for liquid thickeners due to their role in improving texture, stability, and consistency in food products, essential for consumer satisfaction and market competitiveness. The food and beverage sector will continue to be a key driver for the global liquid thickeners market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Liquid Thickeners Market encompasses a wide range of industrial and consumer applications, including chemical processing, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paints, and coatings. These thickeners provide consistency and texture to liquids, enhancing their stability and quality during manufacturing and storage. Industrial goods benefit from thickeners' ability to improve process efficiency and product performance. In the food sector, thickeners are essential in soups, sauces , and packaged foods, ensuring desirable texture and consistency. Urbanization drives demand for convenience foods, leading to increased usage of liquid thickeners. Natural and sustainable thickeners are gaining popularity due to consumer preferences for eco-friendly and healthier options. Formulation technology continues to advance, enabling the development of innovative thickener solutions for various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Liquid Thickeners Market encompasses a wide range of industrial and consumer applications, including chemical processing, cosmetics, food, and construction industries. Liquid thickeners play a crucial role in enhancing consistency and texture in various industrial goods and consumer products. They are used in diverse sectors such as food and beverages, where they are essential in soups, sauces, bakery, confectionery, and processed food. In the personal care and drug formulations industries, they provide stability and improve quality in various applications. Paints and coatings , textiles, and urbanization also benefit from the use of liquid thickeners. The market includes both natural and synthetic thickeners, such as starches, gums, hydrocolloids, and plant-based alternatives. Formulation technology and infrastructure investment are key drivers for market growth. Regulatory standards and consumer preferences for clean label products and sustainable thickeners are also shaping the market landscape. The market can be segmented into food thickeners, paints and coatings, and other applications. Viscosity control, culinary applications, and convenience meals are some of the key trends in the food thickeners segment. Plant-based and animal source thickeners are gaining popularity due to healthy lifestyle choices and regulatory requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Food And Beverages



Petrochemical Industry



Paint Industry



Printing Industry

Others

Type



Starch



Hydrocolloids

Protein

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

