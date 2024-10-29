عربي


Patentplus Inventor Develops Dual-Purpose Water Bottle And Smoking Device (PPK-116)


10/29/2024 2:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on a hike one day and wanted to smoke way up in the mountains. When I finished smoking, I was thirsty and thought there should be a way to combine a smoking device and water bottle into one convenient unit," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the New Water Bottle. My design not only helps quench your thirst when smoking, but it also helps restore healthy minerals with the water we drink."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides a unique design for a water bottle. It also offers a convenient device for smoking. As a result, it helps restore healthy minerals when drinking water, and it would not emit neurotoxins. The invention features a sleek and eye-catching design that is easy to carry and use so it is ideal for adults, especially those who enjoy smoking, hiking, traveling, relaxing, etc.

The New Water Bottle is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit
or contact [email protected] .

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

