Milipol Qatar 2024 Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the gracious auspices of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani inaugurated Tuesday the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar 2024 and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety, organised by the of Interior at the Doha Exhibition and Center (DECC) until Oct. 31, 2024.

The inauguration was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials from the country, as well as guests including Their Excellencies the Ministers, police chiefs from various sisterly and friendly countries, ambassadors, experts, specialists from around the world and leading international companies specializing in internal security, and representatives of exhibiting companies.

Following the inauguration, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the guests toured various pavilions of the exhibition, where they viewed the latest equipment and devices displayed, as well as innovative services and systems in internal security and civil defense. They listened to explanations on the features of the new security systems, their roles, advanced technologies, and the nature of their integration and roles in enhancing internal security, as well as prevention and protection from crimes.

