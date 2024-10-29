Patentplus Inventor Develops Modified Tiller For Farmers And Gardeners (PPK-105)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my back injury, I needed a better way to till, detach, and place or reattach a corn head with a 50 lb. bag when tilling and harvesting crops," said an inventor, from Elaine, Ark., "so I invented the Do All Tiller. My design eliminates the need to bend over and strain your back when working in the garden."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

Continue Reading

The invention provides a modified tiller for farmers and gardeners. In doing so, it offers a quicker and easier way to break up the ground and harvest crops. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces back strain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers and gardeners.

The Do All Tiller is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED