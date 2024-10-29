Avalo Labs And Braid Technologies Partner To Drive Innovation In Banking Compliance And Digital Payment Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avalo Labs and Braid Technologies Partner to Drive Innovation in Banking

Collaboration empowers banks with cutting-edge payment processing and dynamic compliance ecosystem

- Randy San Nicolas, Co-founder and CEO of BraidNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avalo Labs ("Avalo"), a cutting-edge platform providing compliance and risk technology for financial institutions, and Braid Technologies ("Braid"), a leader in empowering community financial institutions to become fintech powerhouses, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will enable financial institutions to modernize their payment infrastructure while maintaining full compliance with evolving regulations.The partnership integrates Braid's payment core technology with Avalo's advanced compliance, risk management, and cross-border payment ecosystem. This streamlined solution allows financial firms to expand into Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), fintech, correspondent banking, and Money Service Business (MSB) programs, among others. With minimal integration into existing core systems, banks can significantly reduce setup time and costs while deploying state-of-the-art payment infrastructure and ensuring robust regulatory compliance.Randy San Nicolas, Co-founder and CEO of Braid, said, "Our partnership with Avalo is transformative for financial firms of all sizes. Together, we empower community financial institutions to support complex third-party programs like fintechs and MSBs, all while upholding the highest regulatory standards.”Stephen Coburn, Co-founder and CEO of Avalo, added: "This alliance marks a significant step in redefining borderless banking . Our comprehensive solution allows financial institutions to navigate domestic and cross-border transactions with ease, speed, cost-efficiency, and confidence. Together, we provide a seamless, full-suite solution that helps institutions tackle both technical and regulatory challenges in launching successful digital payment programs."The Avalo-Braid platform integration unlocks potential new revenue streams for banks through expanded service offerings. Financial institutions can now provide wholesale payment services to a diverse range of clients, from commercial and SME customers to digital-only banks, peer-to-peer payment apps, and online lending platforms, among others. This creates new partnership opportunities and allows community, regional, and correspondent banks to compete more effectively in the digital banking space.For more information about how this partnership can benefit your financial institution, please visit Braid's website and Avalo Labs' website.About Avalo LabsAvalo is a fintech company committed to optimizing domestic and international transactions for financial institutions. Its innovative platform seamlessly integrates treasury management, risk, compliance, KYCC (Know Your Client's Customer), and information exchange capabilities into a single, automated, and user-friendly hub. Avalo's mission is to redefine the possibilities of borderless banking, setting new industry standards in transparency, traceability, information exchange, and collaboration. By leveraging its unique risk-based approach and cutting-edge technologies, including AI-process transaction monitoring and AML detection, Avalo empowers financial institutions to stay ahead in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.For more information about Avalo and its seamless transaction platform, please visit .About Braid TechnologiesBraid empowers community financial institutions to unlock their full potential by providing the infrastructure needed to innovate and compete. We equip banks and credit unions with the ability to manage complex third-party programs entirely in-house, cutting out the need for middleware, BaaS, or external processors. With Braid, financial institutions can reclaim control, streamline operations, and drive new growth. Learn more at braidfi

