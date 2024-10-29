Lungevity Partners With Sean Swarner For Global Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Elite Raising Awareness for Lung Cancer Through The Great World Race

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is excited to announce its partnership with cancer survivor, adventurer, and motivational speaker Sean Swarner as he prepares for an extraordinary journey: completing seven consecutive marathons, on each of the continents of the world, to raise awareness for lung cancer and emphasize that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. This remarkable feat will take place from November 15 to 21 as part of The Great World Race.

Adventurer and world record holder Sean Swarner will run The Great World Race - seven consecutive marathons - in November to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer. Sean is being sponsored by LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization.

Sean, who headlined LUNGevity's HOPE Summit in May, is no stranger to overcoming the odds. Having survived two different types of cancer-Hodgkin's lymphoma and Askin's sarcoma-he has become a world-class athlete despite losing one lung during his treatment. His latest mission allows him to shine a light on the realities of lung cancer, a disease that affects millions yet remains misunderstood and stigmatized.

"Through The Great World Race, I want to share the powerful message that lung cancer doesn't discriminate," said Sean. "I spoke at the LUNGevity HOPE Summit, an amazing event for lung cancer survivors and their caregivers. My immediate reaction was – this is my community! As a two-time cancer survivor, I understood what these attendees were going through. I decided then to help raise awareness of lung cancer and help raise funds for research. The Great World Race is the perfect platform to reach a whole new audience and get them involved."

Sean's journey is not just a physical challenge; it's an opportunity to advocate for lung cancer awareness and action. As he runs 26.2 miles a day across seven continents, he will highlight the need for more research and support for those affected by this disease.

"Sean's incredible resilience and dedication to raising awareness for lung cancer are truly inspiring," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with him on this campaign to highlight that lung cancer can impact anyone and to encourage a global conversation about this important issue."

As part of this initiative, Sean will engage with communities around the world, sharing his journey and promoting educational resources from

LUNGevity. Donations raised during this campaign will directly support lung cancer awareness and critical research.

To follow Sean's progress, join the conversation, and learn more about lung cancer, visit and follow @lungevity . You can also donate to fuel Sean's race and support lung cancer research at .

About the Great World Race

The Great World Race, organized by Ice Cap Adventures Limited , is the only 7-continents athletics event taking place in 2024. The CEO of the company and race director of the event, David Kelly , is a medical doctor and former Irish international athlete. David will be accompanied by a traveling support team of top professionals, all with extensive international experience in the polar regions and in round-the-world events. Among them are photographers and cameramen who will ensure every special marathon moment is captured for competitors and global media.

For additional information or interest in joining the 2025 race, visit thegreatworldrace .

About

LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease-while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.



Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community , we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free

HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision-a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit



to learn more.



About Lung Cancer in the US





About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 234,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined. Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

